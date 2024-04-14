West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
This has been quite the energetic first half so far, it must be said. It's especially commendable, as both of these squads have the two oldest average starting XIs in the Premier League this season. Fulham (28y 356d) and West Ham (28y 230d).
Silly dispossession like that is costly and Robinson bursts away down the left to cross low. Again, like the goal, West Ham offer a half-clearance and Pereira gets deja-vu. This time he strikes from the edge on the half-volley but it's low and easy enough for Fabianski to crawl onto. Up the other end, Kudus tries a bicycle kick as Antonio pushes on a counter move. The less said about that effort, the better though. It looked like it hurt, if anything...
Alvarez tries a cutting through ball for the Hammers, however it's struck to clean with his laces and it pings nicely for Leno who collcets with ease.
Paqueta has a shot from range as his side come forward. Fulham are steadfast in their blocking though, and it ricochets away. Ward-Prowse looked to be down just now, as we've seemingly entered another mini cagey period heading towards the half-hour mark.
Silva's men have a player down here off the pitch and roars of dissent echo around as play resumes. After a jinking run inside, it was Willian tracking back that got bundled off of Alvarez. The former Chelsea man re-enters the fray clutching his elbow after the referee takes a hold of proceedings.
Willian tries a chipped ball over the top the home defence as Muniz looks to dart in behind. Mavropanos is wise to it and intercepts. That'll be good for the Greek, as his botched attempted interception for the goal was a real gift for the visitors.
For West Ham, this shock goal with Fulham's first shot of the game will be more than frustrating as they look to cement a more imposing home atmosphere. On home soil this season, West Ham have secured 25 points (W6 D7 L3) from a possible 48 on offer in 16 Premier League contests.
Although this goal was much against the run of play, it will help Fulham as they seek to address a poor run of results on the road this season. With five draws, nine losses, and just two wins in league away contests, the Cottagers are looking to reverse a three-match away winless streak (W0 D1 L2). They haven't earned a win away since February 24 against Manchester United.
Fulham win a free-kick on the right side just inside West Ham territory. Pereira loops a ball across and Tosin is up, however it evades him and the hosts can clear.
Now it's the Hammers' turn to fizz one from range as Ward-Prowse tries his luck after work on the left by Emerson and Paqueta moves to the midfielder. He gets over the ball and it's swirling low and away from Leno - but the keeper is smart to hold on to it down to his left.
