West Ham United vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
West Ham claim their first home league win under manager Lopetegui with a convincing 4-1 win over Ipswich. The home side made the dream start, scoring after less than a minute when Antonio swept home from a Bowen's cross. The away side did peg them back immediately though, through a shot from Delap which Areola will be disappointed to concede from. The Hammers overcame this setback and still looked the likelier to go infront, with Kudus hitting the post and Soucek having a shot blocked on the line. They eventually got back in front as half-time approached, with a Kudus rebound after Antonio had smacked the bar with a header. Ipswich were made to pay for a slow start to the second half as West Ham increased their advantage when Bowen fired into the bottom corner following more defensive errors from the Tractor Boys. Paqueta added further gloss to the scoreline after more excellent play from Bowen down the right. Ipswich remain without a win in the Premier League since being promoted, and could only generate an xG of 0.63 compared to West Ham's 3.17. McKenna's men are at home to Everton after the international break while West Ham travel to rivals Spurs. That's all from me, thank you and goodbye!
Creswell skies a free-kick over the bar from some way out. Both teams are waiting for the final whistle now.
Summeville gets to the byline and crosses but Muric is able to dive in and clear, despite Guilherme being free for the cutback.
Szmodics controls Chaplin's lovely weighted pass inside the box but his curled shot is well off the mark. A good chance for a consolation is spurned.
Muric has made 7 saves, his highest total in a single match in the Premier League.
Substitution Mohammed Kudus Luis Guilherme Lira dos Santos
Bowen gets in behind the Ipswich backline again but Greaves gets back to deflect his shot away for a corner.
