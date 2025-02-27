West Ham United vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Leicester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
West Ham make it back-to-back wins for the first time since March 2024 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Leicester City. The hosts weren't at their best but their job was made far easier by a dismal display from Van Nistelrooy's struggling Foxes. The damage was done in the first half, as Soucek capped his 30th birthday with the opening goal, easily scoring after Hermansen had saved from Kudus in the six-yard box. They doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time from a corner as Vestergaard deflected Bowen's effort into his own net. West Ham continued to control the game in the second half at their own pace, and they saw out the win with ease. In terms of xG, West Ham generated 1.33 to Leicester's 0.38. That's all from me, thank you and goodbye!
West Ham win a corner in the dying minutes as Faes deflects Wan-Bissaka's cross into touch, with Creswell's delivery met by Mavropanos but his header flies over the crossbar.
There will be three minutes of injury time. Leicester just want the final whistle now.
A few crosses are whipped into the West Ham box but Kilman and Wan-Bissaka are able to snuff out the danger on successive occasions. The ex-Wolves man has improved after a shaky start.
Another change sees Thomas come on for Kristiansen.
Leicester make another sub with just three minutes to go, as Daka comes on for Vestergaard.
Faes makes a clumsy challenge on Soucek and West Ham win the free-kick. They can play the game at their own tempo inside these last 10 minutes. It's been so straight-forward for them.
Mavididi has been bright since coming on and given Wan-Bissaka something to think about with a few incisive runs down the right. He's done himself no harm in terms of staking a claim for a start in the next match away to Chelsea.
