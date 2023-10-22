West Ham United vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Liverpool in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Hand ball by Emma Harries (West Ham United Women).
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lisa Evans.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Sophie Haug (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Offside, Liverpool Women. Rachael Laws tries a through ball, but Sophie Haug is caught offside.
West Ham United vs Liverpool
Attempt blocked. Marie-Therese Höbinger (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fuka Nagano.
