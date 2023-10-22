Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697986024

West Ham United vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Liverpool in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697986001

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).

22 October 2023 15:46
1697985929

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Hand ball by Emma Harries (West Ham United Women).

22 October 2023 15:45
1697985876

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).

22 October 2023 15:44
1697985873

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 October 2023 15:44
1697985696

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).

22 October 2023 15:41
1697985640

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lisa Evans.

22 October 2023 15:40
1697985556

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 15:39
1697985546

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Sophie Haug (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 October 2023 15:39
1697985498

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Offside, Liverpool Women. Rachael Laws tries a through ball, but Sophie Haug is caught offside.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985387

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Attempt blocked. Marie-Therese Höbinger (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fuka Nagano.

22 October 2023 15:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in