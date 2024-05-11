West Ham United vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The bubbles are blowing for David Moyes' final home game. Luton Town get the clash underway at the London Stadium.
In a game which has huge ramifications in the relegation battle, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards keeps the faith with the same side that drew 1-1 with Everton last weekend. However, there is one change among the substitutes, with Chiedozie Ogbene returning on a strong Hatters bench.
David Moyes makes just one change for his final home game in charge of West Ham as James Ward-Prowse returns to the starting line-up. The England international replaces Mexican Edson Alvarez, who drops to the bench.
Luton are winless in their past five away league games against West Ham (D3 L2). The Hatters will be hoping to end that miserable run this afternoon with Premier League survival out of their hands. Both teams have concluded their pre-match warm-ups and kick-off is up next...
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Chiedozie Ogbene, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Daiki Hashioka, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson.
LUTON TOWN STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fred Onyedinma; Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong; Elijah Adebayo.
WEST HAM SUBS: Kaelan Casey, Maxwell Cornet, Aaron Cresswell, George Earthy, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Ben Johnson, Divin Mubama, Edson Alvarez.
WEST HAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.
Meanwhile, The Hatters are three points from safety heading into their penultimate Premier League game of the season. If Rob Edwards' side fail to beat West Ham, their return to the Championship will be sealed if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea. A draw against the Hammers and a draw between Forest and Chelsea would mean Luton needing to win and a nine-goal swing on the final day. However, should the visitors beat the Irons and Forest were to lose against Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit, they would be level on points with one game to play.
David Moyes takes charge of his final home game for West Ham against relegation-threatened Luton Town. The Club announced earlier this week that the Scot will leave his role at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, following a successful four-and-a-half-year spell that has yielded three successive European quarter-finals, a UEFA Europa Conference League trophy and two top-ten Premier League finishes in the last three years. Before Julen Lopetegui - once of Real Madrid and Wolves - takes the reins in the capital, Moyes will at least endeavour to improve the Irons' harrowing home record of just two wins from 12 games in 2024.
