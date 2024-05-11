Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715436123

West Ham United vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 May 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of London Stadium
A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

1715436101

West Ham United vs Luton Town

The bubbles are blowing for David Moyes' final home game. Luton Town get the clash underway at the London Stadium.

11 May 2024 15:01
1715435879

West Ham United vs Luton Town

In a game which has huge ramifications in the relegation battle, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards keeps the faith with the same side that drew 1-1 with Everton last weekend. However, there is one change among the substitutes, with Chiedozie Ogbene returning on a strong Hatters bench.

11 May 2024 14:57
1715435836

West Ham United vs Luton Town

David Moyes makes just one change for his final home game in charge of West Ham as James Ward-Prowse returns to the starting line-up. The England international replaces Mexican Edson Alvarez, who drops to the bench.

11 May 2024 14:57
1715435452

West Ham United vs Luton Town

Luton are winless in their past five away league games against West Ham (D3 L2). The Hatters will be hoping to end that miserable run this afternoon with Premier League survival out of their hands. Both teams have concluded their pre-match warm-ups and kick-off is up next...

11 May 2024 14:50
1715434809

West Ham United vs Luton Town

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Chiedozie Ogbene, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Daiki Hashioka, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson.

11 May 2024 14:40
1715434745

West Ham United vs Luton Town

LUTON TOWN STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fred Onyedinma; Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong; Elijah Adebayo.

11 May 2024 14:39
1715434706

West Ham United vs Luton Town

WEST HAM SUBS: Kaelan Casey, Maxwell Cornet, Aaron Cresswell, George Earthy, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Ben Johnson, Divin Mubama, Edson Alvarez.

11 May 2024 14:38
1715434566

West Ham United vs Luton Town

WEST HAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.

11 May 2024 14:36
1715434311

West Ham United vs Luton Town

Meanwhile, The Hatters are three points from safety heading into their penultimate Premier League game of the season. If Rob Edwards' side fail to beat West Ham, their return to the Championship will be sealed if Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea. A draw against the Hammers and a draw between Forest and Chelsea would mean Luton needing to win and a nine-goal swing on the final day. However, should the visitors beat the Irons and Forest were to lose against Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit, they would be level on points with one game to play.

11 May 2024 14:31
1715433935

West Ham United vs Luton Town

David Moyes takes charge of his final home game for West Ham against relegation-threatened Luton Town. The Club announced earlier this week that the Scot will leave his role at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, following a successful four-and-a-half-year spell that has yielded three successive European quarter-finals, a UEFA Europa Conference League trophy and two top-ten Premier League finishes in the last three years. Before Julen Lopetegui - once of Real Madrid and Wolves - takes the reins in the capital, Moyes will at least endeavour to improve the Irons' harrowing home record of just two wins from 12 games in 2024.

11 May 2024 14:25

