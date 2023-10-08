West Ham United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Longstaff is caught narrowly offside when receiving a throughball from Trippier on the right flank, ending another unconvincing Newcastle attack: they've yet to find any fluency in the final third.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Suddenly afforded some space, Paqueta drills a low ball across from the left side of the box, but Schar intervenes and Newcastle manage to get the ball clear.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
After making another potentially bookable challenge and conceding a free-kick, Bruno Guimaraes is perhaps fortunate not to see a second yellow card in the space of a few minutes. A long chat with the referee lets him know that's his last warning.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Anderson sends a throughball straight out of play, much to the home fans' delight, and Newcastle are yet to force a significant opening in West Ham's defence.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
West Ham have had just 26 per cent of possession so far, and they are sitting inside their own half, aiming to frustrate Newcastle and pounce on the break. It's an approach that's already borne fruit today.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Yellow Card Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Despite falling behind, Newcastle have resumed their patient passing approach - there's no sign of panic. The goal came out of the blue, really, and it had been an encouraging start for Howe's men until that point.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
With Soucek's third goal in eight Premier League appearances against Newcastle, West Ham have now scored in 10 successive top-flight games. What a start for the home side!
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Burn forces Bowen to concede a throw-in near the touchline, as Newcastle continue to impose themselves on the home side, who are yet to find any rhythm.
West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Assist Emerson Palmieri dos Santos
