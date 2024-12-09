Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 09 December 2024 18:00 GMT
A general view of London Stadium
A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

9 December 2024 18:00

