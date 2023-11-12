(REUTERS)

West Ham are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Brentford when they take on Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium this afternoon.

David Moyes’ side are 13th in the table having lost each of their last three league games. Their last victory in the Premier League came in September but they’ll be fancying themselves against Nottingham Forest today after a confidence boosting win in the Europa League on Thursday.

For their part, Forest confidently defeated Aston Villa 2-0 last time out and will be hoping to further extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone. Three points against the Hammers would jump them close to the top 10 and give them a cushion over the bottom three.

