Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time is the Europa Conference League group stage draw today?

Livepool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers are all in the draw for the Europa League group stage

Jack Rathborn
Friday 01 September 2023 10:18
Comments

Related video: Juve thrown out of Europa Conference League

The Europa Conference League is back with Aston Villa keen to go all the way under Unai Emery.

The Spaniard’s expertise in European knock-out competitions offers the chance to deliver some silverware for Villa.

West Ham won the competition last season, beating Fiorentina in the final, with the Hammers now in the Europa League as a result.

Villa’s strongest competition could come from the likes of Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Lille and the Viola, eager to go one further than last season as beaten finalists.

Recommended

The final will take place in Athens on 29 May 2024. Get all the latest football betting sites offers here or sign up to bet365 using The Independent’s unique bonus code by clicking here.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco on Friday, September 1 and begins at 1:30pm UK time.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last year

(Getty Images)

Which clubs have qualified?

Pot 1

Frankfurt (GER)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Club Brugge (BEL) – UEL M

AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C

Gent (BEL) – T

Fenerbahçe (TUR) – U

LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O

Ferencváros (HUN)

Pot 2

PAOK (GRE) – UEL P

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – UEL N

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Aston Villa (ENG) – UEL L

Ludogorets (BUL)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K

Pot 3

Genk (BEL) – T

Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Astana (KAZ)

Beşiktaş (TUR) – U

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S

Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Pot 4

Zrinjski (BIH)

KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Aberdeen (SCO) – UEL F

Čukarički (SRB) – UEL Q

Lugano (SUI) – UEL R

Breidablik (ISL)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Ballkani (KOS)

Where is the Europa Conference League final?

The Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens hosts the 2024 final and will be played on 29 May, 2024.

What are the Europa Conference League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Recommended

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in