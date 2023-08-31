When is the Europa League group stage draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Europa League is nearly upon us for the new 2023/24 season, with the group stage draw set to take place in Monaco on Friday.

Four British sides will be in the hat: Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, while West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book their spot. Rangers finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership to reach the Champions League play-offs, but they lost to PSV Eindhoven.

For the final time before the competition takes on the new Swiss-system format next season, 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May 2024. Get all the latest football betting sites offers here or sign up to bet365 using The Independent’s unique bonus code by clicking here .

When is the Europa League draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday 1 September, at 12pm BST.

Sevilla won the Europa League back in May (Getty Images)

Which clubs have already qualified?

There are 22 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage, with 10 play-offs to decide the remaining places.

Austria: Sturm Graz

England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal

France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

Italy: Atalanta, Roma

Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen

Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos

Israel: Maccabi Haifa

Norway: Molde

Poland: Rakow Częstochowa

Portugal: Sporting CP

Scotland: Rangers

Serbia: TSC

Switzerland: Servette

Who are in the play-offs?

Aberdeen vs Hacken (2-2 agg) (KO 7.45pm)

Ajax vs Ludogorets (4-1 agg) (KO 7.00pm)

Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava (1-2 agg) (KO 6.00pm)

Cukaricki vs Olympiacos (1-3 agg) (KO 7.00pm)

Qarabag vs Olimpija Ljubljana (2-0 agg) (KO 5.00pm)

Lugano vs Union Saint Gilloise (0-2 agg) (KO 7.30pm)

Sheriff vs KI Klaksvik (1-1 agg) (KO 6.00pm)

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb (2-0 agg) (KO 6.00pm)

Zorya vs Slavia Prague (0-2 agg) (KO 6.00pm)

Zrinjski Mostar vs LASK (1-2 agg) (KO 8.00pm)

What are the Europa League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December