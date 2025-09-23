Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Brick Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:48 BST
Comments

Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

23 September 2025 21:47

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

23 September 2025 21:44

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Dara Costelloe (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

23 September 2025 21:43

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23 September 2025 21:43

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Alex Lowry (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

23 September 2025 21:42

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Callum Wright.

23 September 2025 21:41

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

George Abbott (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23 September 2025 21:41

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

23 September 2025 21:39

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Tickle.

23 September 2025 21:37

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Attempt saved. Alex Lowry (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic). Assisted by George Abbott.

23 September 2025 21:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in