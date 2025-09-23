Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Brick Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wigan Athletic face Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Dara Costelloe (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Alex Lowry (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Callum Wright.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
George Abbott (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Tickle.
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers
Attempt saved. Alex Lowry (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic). Assisted by George Abbott.
