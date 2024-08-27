Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 34-year-old explained his decision in an emotional Instagram post, where he admitted after an 18-year career that his heart is “not there anymore”.

Szczesny began his career as a youth player with Arsenal after moving to north London at 16-years-old and made his senior debut for the club in September 2009.

After a loan stint at Brentford, Szczesny became a regular between the sticks for the Gunners for four seasons before joining Roma on loan.

He finished his career with seven years at Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups before his contract was mutually terminated earlier this month.

Szczesny earned 84 caps for Poland and described his career as the “journey of a lifetime”.

“I left Warsaw, my hometown in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream – to make a living out of football,” Szczesny said.

Wojciech Szczesny won 84 caps for Poland ( PA Wire )

“Little did I know it would be a start of a journey of a lifetime. Little did I know that I would get to play for the biggest clubs in the world and represent my country 84 times.

“Little did I know that not only would I make a living out of the game but the game would become my whole life.

“I didn’t just realise my dreams, I’ve arrived where my imagination wouldn’t even dare to take me. I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior.

“I’ve made friends for life, created unforgettable memories and met people who have made an incredible impact on my life. Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football…

“But I also gave the game all I had. I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses. Today, tough my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore.

“I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family – my amazing wife Marina and our two beautiful children Liam and Noelia.

Wojciech Szczesny kept a clean sheet in the 2015 FA Cup final ( Getty Images )

“Therefore I have decided to retire from professional football.

“A journey’s end is a time for reflection and gratitude. There’s a lot of people that I would have to thank in this spot but I will try to do that personally with each one of them.

“But to you – the fans I owe a special thank you for being on this journey with me. For the support and criticism, for the love and hate, for being the most beautiful and romantic part of football. Without you none of this would make any sense! Thank you!”

PA