(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Germany to take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final tonight.

In a closely fought contest Tabea Wassmuth gave the Frauen-Bundesliga side the lead at the Emirates Stadium before Lotte Wubben-Moy’s late equaliser earned Arsenal a draw to leave them on level terms with their hosts hallway through the tie.

That first-leg draw ended a run of seven consecutive victories for Wolfsburg across all competitions, but they got back to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the league last weekend. Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t played since the first-leg a week ago. They are unbeaten in 11 games (seven wins, four draws) and will be hoping to extend that run tonight.

This evening’s game will be played at the men’s Volkswagen Arena which was also the venue of Arsenal’s WCL semi-final defeat in 2013. Wolfsburg won the second 2-1 at home to progress to the final and the Gunners know they have a big task ahead of them but will be feeling confident of earning a victory to set up a semi-final meeting with current WCL holders Barcelona.

Follow all the action from the Volkswagen Arena as Wolfsburg host Arsenal: