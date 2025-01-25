Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Arsenal today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Arsenal stay alive in the title race after it seemed like they were set to drop more points. Calafiori's winner seals victory for the Gunners, but two red cards catch all the attention today. Both teams wasted great opportunities in the first half, the most notable of those being Sa's superb save off Havertz's header from close range. Lewis-Skelly was then sent off at the stroke of half-time with a poorly timed challenge and Wolves were handed a golden opportunity. However, Joao Gomes was shown a second yellow card for a terrible challenge midway through the second half, gifting the momentum back to Arsenal and Calafiori fired home the winner just minutes later. Wolves had their chances, particularly through Ait-Nouri and a few falling to Cunha, but Raya and the Arsenal defence stepped up to keep the hosts at bay.
Havertz wins a corner and that brings about a huge cheer from the away section. They play it short and look to waste time by just keeping the ball, but Wolves win it back. Instead of sending it forward, they play it at the back for a bit before the ball is sent forward but is once again dealt with quite easily by Arsenal.
Wolves win a free-kick in the Arsenal half. Doyle looks to launch it in the box but Arsenal clear with ease. That was quite unimpressive from Doyle and Arsenal are slowing the pace of the game down again.
Five minutes of stoppage time will see off the second half and thus this game. Meanwhile, Gabriel is fouled and Arsenal are in no rush to start play again, much to the frustration of the Wolves players and their fans.
Raya comes off his line and clears the ball with a huge slide. He is surrounded by some of his defenders after that and the Arsenal players celebrate as they can now sense victory here.
Arsenal are also making a substitution here as Martinelli makes way for Tierney.
Ait-Nouri is also taken off and Guedes come on for him.
Cunha takes a swipe at one from outside the box after receiving a pass from the Wolves right, but he fires it straight at Raya. Cunha has been wasteful tonight and Raya breathes a huge sigh of relief after collecting that one.
Substitution André Trindade da Costa Neto Thomas Glyn Doyle
