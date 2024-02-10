Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Attack appears to be the best form of defence for Brentford. The Bees are on the longest current run without a Premier League clean sheet, stretching back 12 games. They have also conceded at least twice in each of their last six outings.
CHANCE! How did that not go in?! Brentford threaten with a sweeping move that culminates in Reguillon an inviting ball across the six-yard box. The sliding Ait Nouri does well to prevent Damsgaard from getting the vital touch, but the ball drops kindly for Roerslev, who fires over from close range.
Cunha is unable to continue and limps off to be replaced by Bellegarde.
There is a concern for Wolves as Cunha stays down having landed awkwardly following a challenge with Janelt. The in-form forward is soon back on his feet, but does not appear overly comfortable.
Last weekend's hat-trick hero at Stamford Bridge, Cunha has been directly involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting three.
SAVE! Wolves attack at the other end and Cunha gets a shot away from a tight angle, but Flekken is equal to it.
GOOD SAVE! The resulting corner is met by Maupay, who heads towards goal. Thankfully for Wolves, Sa is alert and able to push it away.
CHANCE! Wolves attempt to play out from the back, but Sa's loose pass is pressured and the ball ricochets kindly into Maupay's path. However, Sa is quickly out of goal to deflect the striker's shot behind for a corner.
Wolves are slowly growing into the contest and have spent most of the past couple of minutes inside the Brentford half. Space opens for Ait Nouri to try his luck from distance, and his attempt was not too far away.
Brentford will be encouraged early on as they look to avoid becoming the first Premier League side this season to lose six successive away games. They have not done that in the league since a run of nine straight away losses between October 2006 and January 2007 in League One.
