Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Ruben Neves returned for Wolves to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
The skipper was recalled with Hwang Hee-chan and Hugo Bueno also starting for the hosts.
Chris Richards, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes came in for Palace after their 0-0 draw with Everton.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
SAVE! Mitchell touches it infield to Eze and he drifts past two Wolves players to open up some space just outside the D. He gets some power behind the shot, but it's straight down the middle at Sa.
There are big shouts for handball from the home fans and Semedo as they're claiming it hit Mitchell's arm when it bounced up. Any possible contact came well outside the box and it's only a corner for Wolves.
Palace almost play themselves into trouble at the back as Mitchell knocks it back to Johnstone while Costa is hovering. The forward rushes to try and reach it, but it's cleared just before he gets there.
SAVE! Semedo's cross is too high for Costa in the middle, but Bueno recycles it on the far side. Johnstone reaches his deflected ball first to push it away and Hwang scuffs at the volley as it drops.
This is the third time that Palace have conceded first in a Premier League game under Hodgson this season (his fifth game), but they came back to win the previous two (2-1 v Leicester and 5-1 v Leeds United).
Wolves are back on the attack again here, with Neves once more looking to their right side. Lemina can't find any space on the wing though, with Mitchell sticking tight to him.
Dawson easily beats Ayew in an aerial challenge, but the forward crashes into him as he does. Ayew slowly gets back to his feet without needing treatment, and Palace's free-kick comes to nothing.
The Wolves defenders are drawn to Hughes on the left of the box, so he squares it to Olise. Lokonga has space to his right and looks for him, but the Belgian loses his footing and ends up completely missing the ball.
