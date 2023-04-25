✕ Close POV: You're Ben Foster celebrating the moment Wrexham secure promotion

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Ruben Neves returned for Wolves to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The skipper was recalled with Hwang Hee-chan and Hugo Bueno also starting for the hosts.

Chris Richards, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes came in for Palace after their 0-0 draw with Everton.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: