Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
KICK OFF! Crystal Palace get us underway.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
The teams are out on the pitch, with the start moments away in what will be an interesting match.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Will Hughes and Adam Wharton are paired to continue their impressive partnership at the heart of the midfield. However, Palace will be without Sam Johnstone (elbow) has no chance of making this game or England's summer squad, though, while Rob Holding (ankle), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Matheus Franca (groin) will sit this one out too. While free scoring Palace will hope both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise, who have netted 12 and nine times, respectively can add to their tallies.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Wolves will be bolstered by the return of Tommy Doyle to the squad after he was ineligible to play in last weekends defeat to Manchester City. Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwone will not play again this season, and O'Neil also conceded that Pedro Neto is not quite ready for his competitive return, while there was a late change right before kick-off as Dan Bentley starts in place of Jose Sa. Hwang Hee-Chan is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time. He has 12 goals overall this season, with only Raúl Jiménez netting more in a single Premier League campaign for Wolves with 13 in 2018-19 and 17 in 2019-20.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Édouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Ozoh
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson, Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Muñoz, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
WOLVES SUBS: Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Enso González, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
WOLVES (3-5-2): José Sá; Toti Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Nélson Semedo; Rayan Aït-Nouri, Boubacar Traoré, Mario Lemina, João Gomes, Matt Doherty; Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace come into this fixture in fine form having gone unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures, winning four of them. A win over today’s hosts would also move the London club above Wolves in the table, as only three points separates them before kick-off. Palace will be looking to put an end to their poor run of failing to win their last away game in each of the last four seasons with a victory over a club who has failed to win their last home game in the league for the last three seasons.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Wolves come into their final home fixture this season in terrible form, having won just once in their last eight Premier League fixtures, with their last win in the league coming against Fulham on March 9. Gary O’Neill will look to put an end to this record and sign off their final home game this season with a win. This would also help improve their recent record against Crystal Palace, as Wolves have lost five of their last six games Premier League games to today’s visitors.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies