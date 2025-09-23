Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tim Iroegbunam.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Attempt saved. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Sam Johnstone (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Attempt missed. Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
