Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:43 BST
Comments
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 0.

23 September 2025 21:41

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Everton 0.

23 September 2025 21:38

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tim Iroegbunam.

23 September 2025 21:38

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Attempt saved. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Sam Johnstone (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.

23 September 2025 21:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.

23 September 2025 21:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

23 September 2025 21:36

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 September 2025 21:35

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 September 2025 21:34

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

23 September 2025 21:34

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Attempt missed. Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

23 September 2025 21:33

