Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton today in the Premier League.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
The full-time whistle sounds as Everton hang on to the three points after beating Wolves 3-2 at a damp Molineux. The Toffees stuck it on their hosts today, scoring seven minutes in. Wolves just couldn't escape their own third after an early corner, and Ndiaye worked inside from the left to find Mykolenko. He crossed well for Grealish and he headed back across, allowing Beto to simply nod home. Parity was restored in the 21st minute after Munetsi was found on the right. His cross was low and tempting, and picked Hwang out to power past Pickford. Everton hit the front again just before the interval, as in the 33rd minute, Grealish fed Dewsbury-Hall in towards the left byline. He squared and Beto dummied, allowing Ndiaye to tap into an unguarded net. Although the Senegalese's early second-half poke was ruled out for offside, the visitors carried on unaffected just 10 minutes later, stretching their lead to two. Grealish drove at the defence before poking Dewsbury-Hall into the left channel, and the ex-Chelsea man didn't even look up as he smashed the ball into the top-left corner via the underside of Sa's crossbar. Wolves did put their visitors' backs up with a late flurry of intent, as Rodrigo Gomes slammed home a fine Moller Wolfe cross. However, this wasn't enough, as the Toffees scampered back to Merseyside with the win. Both sides overperformed their 1.16 and 1.93 xGs, respectively, this afternoon. Now they can regroup with the first international break of the season. Thanks for joining us. Goodbye!
Ndiaye traipses off now, as Seamus Coleman comes on to add some defensive experience as the Toffees put everyone back to defend in the closing stages.
Wolves are pushing forward now, desperate to restore parity late on. Bellegarde finds space inside the area and forces a save from Pickford! Rodrigo Gomes latches onto the rebound, but flashes it wide of the right post! What a chance!
A long Pickford goal kick is flicked on for Ndiaye on the right. Iroegbunam loiters on the edge, but Rodrigo Gomes batters it clear.
Wolves have six minutes of stoppage time here to try and get something.
Grealish makes way now after another great early outing in an Everton shirt. On comes Carlos Alcaraz for the final few minutes.
Earlier substitute Lopez gets the Wolves fans onside and then instantly has them lamenting, as he skips away from Grealish and then fouls Dewsbury-Hall following a baggy pass on halfway.
Rodrigo Gomes continues to play an offensive part for Wolves, as he pressures Mykolenko. The Ukrainian goes down a little too easily and falls on the ball. The home fans want a handball, but the referee gives an Everton free-kick to their dismay.
Lopez has a shot blocked on the right and Everton can eventually counter. Dewsbury-Hall is then fouled on the left in a decent crossing position.
