Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Bueno's low cross is blocked by Justin, before Wolves build again. With little else on, Agbadou lets fly from nearly 25 yards out, but his deflected shot loops safely towards the waiting Darlow.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Needing two late goals to create an improbable turnaround, Wolves simply can't find a spark. They're being met by stern Leeds resistance, but they've also lacked any cohesion in and around the box.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Tanaka is also sent on, replacing Longstaff in midfield.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Play is paused as Bogle receives treatment for an injury near the touchline, and that break in play will allow Farke to send on more Leeds subs.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Having landed awkwardly, injury victim Bogle must depart. The experienced Justin is an ideal replacement at right-back.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
It's not exactly a siege, but Leeds have given up any attempts to build play or even counter-attack. They have their eyes on full-time and three precious points.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
A much better cross from the left picks out Arokodare near the penalty spot, but the Nigerian striker can only power his header over the top. He was under pressure, so got under the ball.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Since half time, Wolves have had 61% of the ball, but they are clearly short of confidence in the final third. It's more a case of hope than expectation at this point, and Leeds look quite comfortable with their two-goal lead.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Darlow makes another simple stop, as Joao Gomes hits one from the edge of the box, before a big deflection removes any sting.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Using up his full slate of subs, Pereira also introduces Andre for Mosquera.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments