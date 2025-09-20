Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 16:57 BST
Comments
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Bueno's low cross is blocked by Justin, before Wolves build again. With little else on, Agbadou lets fly from nearly 25 yards out, but his deflected shot loops safely towards the waiting Darlow.

20 September 2025 16:49

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Needing two late goals to create an improbable turnaround, Wolves simply can't find a spark. They're being met by stern Leeds resistance, but they've also lacked any cohesion in and around the box.

20 September 2025 16:47

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Tanaka is also sent on, replacing Longstaff in midfield.

20 September 2025 16:45

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Play is paused as Bogle receives treatment for an injury near the touchline, and that break in play will allow Farke to send on more Leeds subs.

20 September 2025 16:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Having landed awkwardly, injury victim Bogle must depart. The experienced Justin is an ideal replacement at right-back.

20 September 2025 16:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

It's not exactly a siege, but Leeds have given up any attempts to build play or even counter-attack. They have their eyes on full-time and three precious points.

20 September 2025 16:43

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

A much better cross from the left picks out Arokodare near the penalty spot, but the Nigerian striker can only power his header over the top. He was under pressure, so got under the ball.

20 September 2025 16:41

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Since half time, Wolves have had 61% of the ball, but they are clearly short of confidence in the final third. It's more a case of hope than expectation at this point, and Leeds look quite comfortable with their two-goal lead.

20 September 2025 16:39

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Darlow makes another simple stop, as Joao Gomes hits one from the edge of the box, before a big deflection removes any sting.

20 September 2025 16:38

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Using up his full slate of subs, Pereira also introduces Andre for Mosquera.

20 September 2025 16:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in