Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714224904

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 April 2024 14:00
Comments
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1714224658

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town

Hello everyone, welcome to this live text commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers v Luton Town in the Premier League. Things are really hotting up this term as we encroach on the final four games for both sides. For Wolves, they’ve settled their top-tier status once again. Sitting comfortably 12th, the West Midlands side can now enjoy a seventh consecutive season in the top echelon of England’s football pyramid. On the contrary, their visitors to Molineux are approaching this game with survival firmly on the brain. After two 5-1 defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brentford respectively, Luton Town are looking to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. The 18th-placed Hatters look for three points or even a draw, knowing a Forest loss against City tomorrow could see the two level on points or Luton scraping ahead. It’s still all to play for...

27 April 2024 14:30
1714222809

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

27 April 2024 14:00
1714222806

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

27 April 2024 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in