Wolves vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Eddie Howe’s team are unbeaten but head to Molineux to face a more attack-minded Wolves team
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
It hasn’t been a good start to the campaign for the hosts in terms of points accrued, but Bruno Lage might be pleased by some of their displays despite taking a point from three games - and having scored only once. There were signs of fine link play between Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto at times last week and all three start today, with Raul Jimenez also back in.
Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and have since drawn with Brighton and Man City, leaving them as one of five unbeaten teams in the Premier League. A win for them today would lift them into fourth ahead of Tottenham’s game later on. Eddie Howe has brought Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood into his team, which is otherwise unchanged.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Confirmed lineups
Looks like Wolves revert to a back four today, so Neto will be a little higher upfield than last time out when he played at wing-back.
Newcastle bring Longstaff into midfield, while Chris Wood starts up top.
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Matheus Nunes, Neto, Jimenez, Guedes
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
