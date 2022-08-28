Jump to content
Liveupdated1661689241

Wolves vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Eddie Howe’s team are unbeaten but head to Molineux to face a more attack-minded Wolves team

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 August 2022 13:20
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

It hasn’t been a good start to the campaign for the hosts in terms of points accrued, but Bruno Lage might be pleased by some of their displays despite taking a point from three games - and having scored only once. There were signs of fine link play between Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto at times last week and all three start today, with Raul Jimenez also back in.

Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and have since drawn with Brighton and Man City, leaving them as one of five unbeaten teams in the Premier League. A win for them today would lift them into fourth ahead of Tottenham’s game later on. Eddie Howe has brought Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood into his team, which is otherwise unchanged.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1661689207

Confirmed lineups

Looks like Wolves revert to a back four today, so Neto will be a little higher upfield than last time out when he played at wing-back.

Newcastle bring Longstaff into midfield, while Chris Wood starts up top.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Matheus Nunes, Neto, Jimenez, Guedes

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Karl Matchett28 August 2022 13:20
1661688015

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

28 August 2022 13:00

