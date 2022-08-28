(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

It hasn’t been a good start to the campaign for the hosts in terms of points accrued, but Bruno Lage might be pleased by some of their displays despite taking a point from three games - and having scored only once. There were signs of fine link play between Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto at times last week and all three start today, with Raul Jimenez also back in.

Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and have since drawn with Brighton and Man City, leaving them as one of five unbeaten teams in the Premier League. A win for them today would lift them into fourth ahead of Tottenham’s game later on. Eddie Howe has brought Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood into his team, which is otherwise unchanged.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: