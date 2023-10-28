Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo both went straight back into the Wolves side as Gary O’Neil made two changes for the visit of Newcastle. Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes dropped to the bench as Lemina and Semedo came back from suspension.
Callum Wilson replaced the injured Alexander Isak in the only change to the Newcastle side that started Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund. There was no Sandro Tonali in the squad as the Italy midfielder begins a 10-month ban for betting offences.
After an archetypal Premier League clash, the points are shared at Molineux, where Wolves twice fought back to take a point against Newcastle United. With a first-half brace - the second coming from the penalty spot - Wilson took his tally to 19 top-flight goals in 2023, only Erling Haaland (24) has more; scorer of his team's second equaliser, Hwang became just the third Wolves player to both concede a penalty and score in the same Premier League match. Howe's men march on into November, when a packed schedule does not relent, as the Magpies next meet Manchester United in the EFL Cup, then Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. Wolves, meanwhile, must contemplate next week's visit to Sheffield United without their chief creator Neto, who came off injured after laying on a seventh goal of the season. That's all from Wolverhampton today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
FULL-TIME: WOLVES 2-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED
Just as Ait Nouri seems set to latch on to Doyle's ball along the left flank, the flag is raised for offside against the Wolves wing-back. Perhaps that's the last chance of a winner for either side gone.
Wolves seem to have stemmed the green-and-white tide for now, and they manage to shuffle a few yards further up the pitch. It's been their second half in many respects, but that was a sustained spell of pressure they needed to withstand.
Yellow Card Sean David Longstaff
Doyle hacks the ball away from inside his six-yard box, then Schar's powerful drive from the left is blocked behind. It's suddenly all Newcastle - can they snatch a late winner?
In the second of at least eight stoppage-time minutes - mostly added for Neto's injury - Longstaff sees a cross from the right blocked away, then Gordon does well to earn his side a corner.
Joao Gomes steals the ball from Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, then feeds Hwang on the right. The latter picks out Cunha's run, but Wolves ultimately have to settle for a corner-kick.
Finally, the pace of this relentless encounter has dropped - are both sides setlling for a point here? They've thrown everything at it, so going away empty-handed now would be a bitter blow.
Wolves' opening goalscorer Lemina departs after a good shift in midfield, to be replaced by Joao Gomes.
