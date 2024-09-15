Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726422412

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Re-live all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 18:46
Comments
Anthony Gordon looks on as his shot hits the post
Anthony Gordon looks on as his shot hits the post (David Davies/PA Wire)

Newcastle United fought back from a halftime deficit with two long-range strikes in the space of five minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and move into third place in the Premier League.

Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the hosts ahead at the break as they chased a first league success of the season.

But while there might have been an element of fortune about Schar’s 75th-minute goal, there was no luck involved as Harvey Barnes thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.

Both efforts came from outside the penalty area and dramatically turned around the outcome after struggling Wolves had dominated most of the encounter.

1726421765

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

It's all over at Molineux, and heartbreak for the home side as a five-minute turnaround seals a 2-1 win for Newcastle over Wolves! The hosts desperately clung onto their first-half lead and went close to adding to it several times, producing 0.99 xG as Strand Larsen struck the post before he and Cunha both saw efforts saved by Pope! Up at the other end, Newcastle saw chances for Guimaraes and Barnes saved by Johnstone for 1.21 xG, but clawed their way back into the game thanks to a sublime long-range strike from Schar! Just five minutes later, the Magpies notched themselves in front, Barnes curling in the winner from a similar distance with an equally impressive finish. Wolves tried hard to equalise in the dying minutes as Pope denied Cunha once more, but it's Newcastle who hold on for a third win in four, taking them up to third in the Premier League table and leaving a winless Wolves third from bottom!

15 September 2024 18:36
1726421393

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

FULL-TIME: WOLVES 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED.

15 September 2024 18:29
1726421382

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

WIDE!!! Newcastle break forward right at the death as Willock releases Barnes, but his attempt to scoop the ball past an onrushing Johnstone only finds the side netting as the full-time whistle sounds!

15 September 2024 18:29
1726421334

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

BLOCKED!!! Wolves throw wave after wave of attack forward, but Lemina and Cunha's crosses are both blocked and cleared away. Mosquera stays forward and manages to get a shot away on the turn, but it's blocked behind by the Newcastle defence as the offside flag is raised!

15 September 2024 18:28
1726421136

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Newcastle have won three of their last five Premier League games against Wolves, and are closing in on making it four from six with just a few minutes of injury time remaining!

15 September 2024 18:25
1726421054

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Yellow Card Jacob Kai Murphy

15 September 2024 18:24
1726420987

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

SAVED!!! What a stop from Pope!! Another long throw is flicked on and met on the volley by Cunha, but Pope somehow gets across to push the Brazilian's acrobatic effort out of the far corner!

15 September 2024 18:23
1726420892

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Guedes wants a penalty as he goes down in the box following a tangle with Tonali, but the referee waves play on to Wolves' disgust!

15 September 2024 18:21
1726420814

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

The board goes up as Hall goes down with cramp, and it reads that there'll be EIGHT minutes of added time!

15 September 2024 18:20
1726420774

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

SAVED!!! Doherty's long throw is cleared and the Magpies fly forward on the break. Barnes is involved again and plays Tonali into the box, but the Italian's low shot is parried by the outstretched foot of Johnstone!

15 September 2024 18:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in