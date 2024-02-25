Jump to content

Liveupdated1708867324

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 February 2024 12:30
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1708867177

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

After the Blades' heavy defeat at home to Brighton, Wilder has made four alterations. There's a change between the sticks, with Foderingham dropping to the bench and Grbic replacing him in goal. Mason Holgate misses out through suspension, so Trusty slots in at the back. In midfield, Norwood comes into the starting XI with Osborn named among the substitutes. Sheffield United's final change sees Osula dropping out for Brewster up front.

25 February 2024 13:19
1708867020

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

O'Neil has named an unchanged team from Wolves' previous fixture, and it's no surprise. The Midlands club secured a fantastic 2-1 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur, with Gomes scoring a brace. Wolves are still without Matheus Cunha, who suffered an injury against Bournemouth earlier this month.

25 February 2024 13:17
1708866695

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Oliver McBurnie, Wes Foderingham, Tom Davies, Ben Osborn, Oliver Arblaster, Sam Curtis, William Osula, Andre Brooks, Dovydas Sasnaukas.

25 February 2024 13:11
1708866593

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-1-1): Ivo Grbic; Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Yasser Larouci, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Jayden Bogle; James McAtee; Rhian Brewster.

25 February 2024 13:09
1708866545

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

25 February 2024 13:09
1708866486

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Toti, Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilma; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Nelson Semedo; Pedro Neto, Pablo Sarabia; Hwang Hee-Chan.

25 February 2024 13:08
1708866426

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

The Blades remain sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and lost their previous fixture 5-0 at home to Brighton. It was the fifth time they've lost in the league by five or more goals, the joint most such defeats of any side in a single Premier League campaign (also Derby County in 2007-08). However, they did beat Wolves earlier in the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane, and they are looking to complete their first league double over Gary O'Neil's side since 1989-90, when they were promoted from the second tier.

25 February 2024 13:07
1708866283

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Wolves are in impressive form in the Premier League having five of their last eight games in the competition (D1 L2), although their two losses in this run have come in their last two matches at Molineux (v Manchester United & Brentford). The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Sheffield United (W4 D4), since a 3-1 loss in the second tier in October 2002. A win could see them climb all the way up to eighth in the table, leaping over Chelsea, West Ham, and Newcastle.

25 February 2024 13:04
1708865907

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Sheffield United at Molineux.

25 February 2024 12:58
1708864212

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

25 February 2024 12:30

