Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
After the Blades' heavy defeat at home to Brighton, Wilder has made four alterations. There's a change between the sticks, with Foderingham dropping to the bench and Grbic replacing him in goal. Mason Holgate misses out through suspension, so Trusty slots in at the back. In midfield, Norwood comes into the starting XI with Osborn named among the substitutes. Sheffield United's final change sees Osula dropping out for Brewster up front.
O'Neil has named an unchanged team from Wolves' previous fixture, and it's no surprise. The Midlands club secured a fantastic 2-1 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur, with Gomes scoring a brace. Wolves are still without Matheus Cunha, who suffered an injury against Bournemouth earlier this month.
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Oliver McBurnie, Wes Foderingham, Tom Davies, Ben Osborn, Oliver Arblaster, Sam Curtis, William Osula, Andre Brooks, Dovydas Sasnaukas.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-1-1): Ivo Grbic; Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Yasser Larouci, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Jayden Bogle; James McAtee; Rhian Brewster.
WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.
WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Toti, Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilma; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Nelson Semedo; Pedro Neto, Pablo Sarabia; Hwang Hee-Chan.
The Blades remain sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and lost their previous fixture 5-0 at home to Brighton. It was the fifth time they've lost in the league by five or more goals, the joint most such defeats of any side in a single Premier League campaign (also Derby County in 2007-08). However, they did beat Wolves earlier in the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane, and they are looking to complete their first league double over Gary O'Neil's side since 1989-90, when they were promoted from the second tier.
Wolves are in impressive form in the Premier League having five of their last eight games in the competition (D1 L2), although their two losses in this run have come in their last two matches at Molineux (v Manchester United & Brentford). The Wanderers are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Sheffield United (W4 D4), since a 3-1 loss in the second tier in October 2002. A win could see them climb all the way up to eighth in the table, leaping over Chelsea, West Ham, and Newcastle.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Sheffield United at Molineux.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
