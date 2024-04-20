✕ Close Arsenal boss Arteta says it is 'time to show what we’re made of' after tough week

Wolves host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League fixture that will determine whether the Gunners can maintain their challenge for the title.

A surprising defeat to Aston Villa last time out saw Arsenal drop below Manchester City in the table and Mikel Arteta’s side are now chasing the champions once again. With City in FA Cup action today, Arsenal have the chance to build some pressure and regain top spot should they triumph at Molinuex. The visitors will have to shake off a disappointing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League as they refocus their season on winning the top flight.

Gary O’Neil’s team are comfortably in the middle of the table with no threat of relegation. There is an outside chance they could sneak up to seventh and clinch European football next season but their main aim will be to make things as tricky as possible for Arsenal today. They have proven to be stubborn customers are home with wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City here already this season.