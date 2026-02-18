Wolves vs Arsenal live: Gunners look to go seven points clear at top of Premier League
Can Arsenal extend their advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League?
Arsenal will bid to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as they travel to rock-bottom side Wolves.
The Gunners dropped two valuable points at Brentford last Thursday, failing to win for the third time in six league games, but bounced back with an emphatic first-half demolition of Wigan Athletic to progress in the FA Cup.
They can now once again open up the gap between themselves and Manchester City, who are breathing down their neck after being revitalised by a late win at Liverpool earlier this month.
Mikel Arteta, however, will be wary of the threat that Wolves can pose despite their relegation-doomed status, with the Midlands side giving Arsenal an almighty scare in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal required two own goals at the Emirates, including one deep into stoppage time, to beat Wolves 2-1 back in December, and Rob Edwards’ side will be desperate to do themselves justice and take points off the title chasers this time around.
Follow all the action from Molineux in our live blog below:
Arteta offers negative update on midfielders
Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard will not feature at Molineux with Mikel Arteta ruling both out of the match.
“No, for Wolves he’s [Odegaard] not going to be fit. But for Sunday, we’re very hopeful that he can be with us,” said the Gunners boss.
It was a similar story with the update on Havertz as Arteta added: “Kai is the other one that again, for the weekend is a possibility, so looking forward to having him in the squad.”
Arteta offers positive update on defenders
Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White are in contention to play this evening with Mikel Arteta admitting both defenders were ‘fine’ despite recent injury knocks.
Of Calafiori, Arteta said: “He’s fine; he was training with us today, he’s feeling better, and hopefully he’s fit for tomorrow.”
When asked why Ben White went off during the FA Cup match with Wigan, Arteta explained: “It was just a bit of fatigue, obviously he did a lot in the game and by the end of it, he was feeling a bit of tightness in the hamstring, but he’s fine.”
Flying start sends Arsenal on way to emphatic FA Cup win over Wigan
Arsenal scored four times in 17 first-half minutes to cruise through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with an emphatic 4-0 drubbing of League One Wigan.
Noni Madueke sent Mikel Arteta’s rampant side on their way after 11 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli doubled the hosts’ advantage seven minutes later.
Arsenal's early team news
Arsenal once again have injury problems to contend with at the back after Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori were forced off in their FA Cup win over Wigan on the weekend.
Martin Odegaard also missed that game and will be assessed ahead of the trip to the Midlands, along with Max Dowman who recently returned to training. Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz remain sidelined.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.
Early Wolves team news
Wolves are without forward Hwang Hee-chan, sidelined for several weeks with a calf injury, while the visit of Arsenal will likely come too soon for Toti Gomes who has been recovering from a hamstring problem since the reverse fixture.
Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.
When is Wolves vs Arsenal?
Wolves’ meeting with Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 18 February at Molineux.
Wolves vs Arsenal
Arsenal will have the chance to reopen the gap at the top of the Premier League table to seven points as they face rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux.
The Gunners missed out on two valuable points at Brentford last time out after Keane Lewis-Potter cancelled out Noni Madueke’s opener, with Arsenal failing to win for the third time in six league games.
And while tonight’s meeting with relegation-doomed Wolves may seem a perfect chance to get back to winning ways, Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat Rob Edwards’ side pose, given how things nearly transpired in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal required two own goals at the Emirates, including one deep into stoppage time, to beat Wolves 2-1 back in December, meaning there’s no guarantee the Midlands outfit will be a gimme for the title hopefuls.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal seek to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Gunner take on Wolves away from home and should make easy work of the team sat 20th in the table.
But, with unrelenting pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men that tasked is easier said than done.
This midweek fixture kicks off at 8pm and we’ll have all the updates and team news throughout the evening.
