Is Wolves vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will have the chance to reopen the gap at the top of the Premier League table to seven points as they face rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux.

The Gunners missed out on two valuable points at Brentford last time out after Keane Lewis-Potter cancelled out Noni Madueke’s opener, with Arsenal failing to win for the third time in six league games.

And while tonight’s meeting with relegation-doomed Wolves may seem a perfect chance to get back to winning ways, Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat Rob Edwards’ side pose, given how things nearly transpired in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal required two own goals at the Emirates, including one deep into stoppage time, to beat Wolves 2-1 back in December, meaning there’s no guarantee the Midlands outfit will be a gimme for the title hopefuls.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

Wolves’ meeting with Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 18 February at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Team news

Wolves are without forward Hwang Hee-chan, sidelined for several weeks with a calf injury, while the visit of Arsenal will likely come too soon for Toti Gomes who has been recovering from a hamstring problem since the reverse fixture.

Arsenal once again have injury problems to contend with at the back after Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori were forced off in their FA Cup win over Wigan on the weekend. Martin Odegaard also missed that game and will be assessed ahead of the trip to the Midlands, along with Max Dowman who recently returned to training. Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.