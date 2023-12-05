(PA)

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley travel to Wolves in the hopes of backing up their impressive victory over Sheffield United at the weekend and taking strides to avoid the relegation zone.

The Clarets defeat the Blades 5-0 in a fluid and sweeping game of attacking football that felt reminiscent of their Championship dominance last season and Kompany will want to use that win as a springboard to take Burnley even further.

For their part, Wolves have lost their last two league games and a victory would propel them up the table and increase the gap above the relegation zone.

