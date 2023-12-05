Wolves vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Dan Bentley starts
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley travel to Wolves in the hopes of backing up their impressive victory over Sheffield United at the weekend and taking strides to avoid the relegation zone.
The Clarets defeat the Blades 5-0 in a fluid and sweeping game of attacking football that felt reminiscent of their Championship dominance last season and Kompany will want to use that win as a springboard to take Burnley even further.
For their part, Wolves have lost their last two league games and a victory would propel them up the table and increase the gap above the relegation zone.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Good goalkeeping! Burnley stand off Kilman, who launches a throughball over the top of the Clarets' block, looking for Sarabia. O'Neil applauds the intention, but it just runs too long and Trafford comes off his line to claim it.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
It's been a very tame start to this game, with neither team managing a shot of any description as we approach the 15-minute mark. Both sides look to be feeling each other out at Molineux.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Burnley right-back Vitinho appears to be hobbling after making that earlier challenge on Hugo Bueno. Wolves work the ball out to their left in a bid to test him, and O'Shea has to come over to head Sarabia's floated cross away.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Having won their first three Premier League meetings with Burnley between 2009 and 2018, Wolves are now winless in their last seven against them in the competition (three draws, four defeats).
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Hugo Bueno breaks over halfway for Wolves, but he lacks support and is felled by a hard-but-fair challenge from Vitinho. Wolves are quickly back in possession, however, as they look to work their way into this game after a low-key opening.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Wolves look to have a three-on-one on the counterattack for a brief moment, but Sarabia doesn't get his head up quickly enough to find Hwang or Semedo and eventually concedes possession. The Spaniard was the hero against Tottenham in Wolves' last home game with a goal and an assist in stoppage time, and he's started on the left of O'Neil's front three here.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Wolves are living a little dangerously as Bentley just manages to play a side-footed pass around Rodriguez under pressure inside his own area. Almost all of the game has been played in the hosts' half thus far. This is a big opportunity for Bentley, with first-choice goalkeeper Sa missing out with a minor back injury.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Burnley are pressing high and forcing errors from Wolves early on, with Koleosho pressuring Kilman into a sliced clearance. However, the Clarets are forced back from the resulting throw-in and misplace a pass out of play on halfway.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Wolves have scored at least once in each of their last 13 Premier League home games, their longest such run since a run of 14 between April 2019 and January 2020. However, they've also failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven in the league at Molineux.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Lemina is potentially fortunate to avoid an early booking of his own after hauling Koleosho down on the Burnley left. Bruun Larsen delivers the resulting free-kick, but an old gold shirt is there to clear.
