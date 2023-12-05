Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1701805623

Wolves vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Dan Bentley starts

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 December 2023 19:47
Comments
(PA)

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley travel to Wolves in the hopes of backing up their impressive victory over Sheffield United at the weekend and taking strides to avoid the relegation zone.

The Clarets defeat the Blades 5-0 in a fluid and sweeping game of attacking football that felt reminiscent of their Championship dominance last season and Kompany will want to use that win as a springboard to take Burnley even further.

For their part, Wolves have lost their last two league games and a victory would propel them up the table and increase the gap above the relegation zone.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1701805543

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Good goalkeeping! Burnley stand off Kilman, who launches a throughball over the top of the Clarets' block, looking for Sarabia. O'Neil applauds the intention, but it just runs too long and Trafford comes off his line to claim it.

5 December 2023 19:45
1701805479

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

It's been a very tame start to this game, with neither team managing a shot of any description as we approach the 15-minute mark. Both sides look to be feeling each other out at Molineux.

5 December 2023 19:44
1701805417

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Burnley right-back Vitinho appears to be hobbling after making that earlier challenge on Hugo Bueno. Wolves work the ball out to their left in a bid to test him, and O'Shea has to come over to head Sarabia's floated cross away.

5 December 2023 19:43
1701805326

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Having won their first three Premier League meetings with Burnley between 2009 and 2018, Wolves are now winless in their last seven against them in the competition (three draws, four defeats).

5 December 2023 19:42
1701805282

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Hugo Bueno breaks over halfway for Wolves, but he lacks support and is felled by a hard-but-fair challenge from Vitinho. Wolves are quickly back in possession, however, as they look to work their way into this game after a low-key opening.

5 December 2023 19:41
1701805187

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Wolves look to have a three-on-one on the counterattack for a brief moment, but Sarabia doesn't get his head up quickly enough to find Hwang or Semedo and eventually concedes possession. The Spaniard was the hero against Tottenham in Wolves' last home game with a goal and an assist in stoppage time, and he's started on the left of O'Neil's front three here.

5 December 2023 19:39
1701805079

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Wolves are living a little dangerously as Bentley just manages to play a side-footed pass around Rodriguez under pressure inside his own area. Almost all of the game has been played in the hosts' half thus far. This is a big opportunity for Bentley, with first-choice goalkeeper Sa missing out with a minor back injury.

5 December 2023 19:37
1701804946

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Burnley are pressing high and forcing errors from Wolves early on, with Koleosho pressuring Kilman into a sliced clearance. However, the Clarets are forced back from the resulting throw-in and misplace a pass out of play on halfway.

5 December 2023 19:35
1701804867

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Wolves have scored at least once in each of their last 13 Premier League home games, their longest such run since a run of 14 between April 2019 and January 2020. However, they've also failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven in the league at Molineux.

5 December 2023 19:34
1701804842

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Lemina is potentially fortunate to avoid an early booking of his own after hauling Koleosho down on the Burnley left. Bruun Larsen delivers the resulting free-kick, but an old gold shirt is there to clear.

5 December 2023 19:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in