Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Romain Saiss secured all three points in a hard-fought victory over Brighton during the week, which propelled Wolves up to eighth in the table heading into the weekend.

They will feel strangely confident of causing an upset against Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s side’s slump continued at home against Everton on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw saw the Blues slip back in the title race while their attacking options have been significantly blunted after Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive for Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

What is the team news?

RaulJimenez will return after serving a suspension, but Rayan Ait Nouri and Hee Chan-Hwang have been ruled out. Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain long-term absentees, while Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for Covid.

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Kai Havertz has been cleared to play after missing the Everton match through illness. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both doubts, although N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could both return. Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Sa, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez, Trincao

Chelsea: Mendy, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.

Odds

Wolves - 11/2

Draw - 29/10

Chelsea - 8/15

Prediction

A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.