Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Arne Slot’s Reds face Premier League strugglers
The Reds travel to Wolves looking to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Liverpool face Wolves in today’s late kick-off at the Molineux, with Arne Slot’s side looking to retain a place near the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds convincingly beat Bournemouth last time out, recovering from a 1-0 loss to Forest by putting three past their opponents, with Luis Diaz scoring a double.
Wolves took the lead against Aston Villa in their Midlands derby last week, only to lose 3-1 thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. Gary O’Neil’s side currently sit bottom of the league, with just one point gained and 14 goals conceded, and are looking for their first win of the season in what will surely be a difficult game against Slot’s developing Liverpool team.
Follow the score and all the action from the Premier League match below.
Jamie Carragher makes fresh Liverpool title race prediction after Arsenal draw at Man City
Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table after an impressive bounceback win over Bournemouth at the weekend and Jamie Carragherhas made a fresh title prediction involving the Reds after watching Arsenal’s draw at Manchester City.
Arne Slot’s side responded to their shock 1-0 Anfield defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest a week ago by brushing aside Bournemouth thanks to a Luis Diaz double and Darwin Nunez’s exquisite finish.
That victory has taken them to 12 points after just five games, with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s stunner for Forest the only goal they have conceded in the league so far this term, as Slot has quickly put his stamp on the side in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.
But despite Liverpool’s strong start, Reds legend and current Sky Sports pundit Carragher admits that Arsenal and City are still above Slot’s men as favourites for the title.
“I think it will be similar to last season where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams,” said Carragher on the Gary Neville Podcast. “By next season they could be really improving and maybe looking to go for it when the manager knows everything about his squad.”
Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool title race prediction after Man City-Arsenal draw
Carragher has had his say on the fight for the Premier League trophy after a weekend where Man City snatched a late draw with Arsenal and Liverpool won in style
Team news
Arne Slot has made two changes to the side that eased past Bournemouth last week in that 3-0 victory.
Alisson returns in place of Kelleher in goal, while in attack Darwin Nunez drops to the bench in favour of Diogo Jota.
Team news
Wolves have made two changes to the side that lost that Midlands derby last weekend. They’re both in defence, with the injured Mosquera being replaced by Santiago Bueno, and Craig Dawson replaced by Toti Gomes.
Team news
Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Stand Larsen.
Subs: Sa, Doherty, Hwang, Gomes, Forbs, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes, Pond.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.
Team news
The line-ups are just a few minutes away...
Prediction
Liverpool will have enough to come through the match unscathed, piling further misery on to Wolves and cementing their own place near the top of the Premier League.
Wolves 0-2 Liverpool.
Predicted line-ups
Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Bellgarde, Gomes, Lemina, Cunha; Strand Larsen.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.
Odds:
Wolves 11/2
Draw 16/5
Liverpool 1/4
Wolves team news
Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera after the Colombia defender had to be stretchered off against Aston Villa. He will likely be replaced by Santiago Bueno in central defence.
The midfield and attack will likely remain the same as it was against Villa, with Mario Lemina, João Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha having cemented their places in the starting eleven.
In addition, new signing Jørgen Strand Larsen will likely start up front once more.
Liverpool team news
For Liverpool, Arne Slot has no new injury concerns after the game against West Ham. Alisson is targeting a return for this weekend, though Slot may be forced to go with Caoimhin Kelleher again in goal.
Federico Chiesa could play after featuring against West Ham in midweek, though he is unlikely to start ahead of Salah and the in-form Diaz.
In defence, the usual quartet will likely start, as will Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister in midfield. It remains to be seen whether slot will once again favour Darwin Nunez up front over ex-Wolves man Diogo Jota.
Is Wolves vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
When is Wolves vs Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the build-up starting from 5pm BST.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments