Gary O’Neil is under to pressure to turn around Wolves’ form ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Liverpool face Wolves in today’s late kick-off at the Molineux, with Arne Slot’s side looking to retain a place near the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds convincingly beat Bournemouth last time out, recovering from a 1-0 loss to Forest by putting three past their opponents, with Luis Diaz scoring a double.

Wolves took the lead against Aston Villa in their Midlands derby last week, only to lose 3-1 thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. Gary O’Neil’s side currently sit bottom of the league, with just one point gained and 14 goals conceded, and are looking for their first win of the season in what will surely be a difficult game against Slot’s developing Liverpool team.

Follow the score and all the action from the Premier League match below.