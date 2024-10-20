Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland starts
Pep Guardiola’s side lost at Molineux last season and will be determined to keep pace in the Premier League title race
Manchester City travel to Wolves in the early Sunday kick-off in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to keep pace in the title race, with Liverpool topping the table before the international break.
Gary O’Neill’s team will be desperate for a result to move away from their place at the bottom of the table, after just one point from seven games so far. And a 2-1 win last season against the champions provides hope of another upset here.
Guardiola admitted “part of me is leaving” after news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain will depart the club after the current campaign, while also playing down reports of negotiations with the FA over the England job before Thomas Tuchel was appointed.
The champions are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and could go top before Liverpool face Chelsea in the late kick-off.
Follow live updates from the Premier League clash below as Wolves host Man City:
What the managers have said
Ahead of the game, Guardiola insisted that “Wolves is my priority, and my players – how they come back from the international teams”.
“That is my only concern.
He added that “it is always tough” against Wolves –“they’ve got less points than they deserve”.
On his future, he added: “I said many times I didn’t take a decision already and when I take it, I will inform you 100 per cent.
“That’s why there is no news, and I don’t have to add anything else.”
The Catalan went on to say that “still I like coming here every morning to work, I love it”.
“Thinking about Wolves, and what are the messages that I have to tell them, the images I have to see, the training sessions I have to prepare – still I like it. And this is the main reason that I’m a manager.
“When I don’t feel this, it’s not just leaving Man City, I would not be a manager, I would not train, that’s for sure!”
Guardiola’s future
With the announcement of Begiristain’s departure, perhaps the most intriguing question surrounds the future of Guardiola himself.
The Spaniard was teammates with Begiristain at club level and worked with the former Barcelona winger during his time managing the Catalan club, with Begiristain influential in appointing Guardiola as Barca manager in 2008.
Begiristain later joined City as director of football and played a key part in bringing Guardiola to the club in 2016.
With Guardiola out of contract at the end of the summer, questions remain over his immediate future. Varuious reports have suggested that he could leave the club at the end of the season, though others suggest that Guardiola could be tempted to stay – perhaps out of defiance – depending on the outcome of the case against City’s 115 charges.
Guardiola’s eight seasons in charge of City is far longer than any of his other managerial tenures, having been at Barca between 2008 and 2012, and Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.
Pep Guardiola admits part of him will leave Manchester City next summer with the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain.
But the City manager maintains he has not made a decision about his own future, even though he admits an interest in international football.
Guardiola, winner of six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium, is out of contract at the end of the season.
Begiristain will leave at the end of the season, when Guardiola is also out of contract.
Pep Guardiola insists he is as passionate about football as ever – so much so he is sometimes embarrassed by his own touchline antics.
Manchester City’s inspirational boss often cuts a frenetic figure in the technical area, which he says comes from his emotional involvement in games and the club.
Despite recurring speculation over whether this might be his last season at the Etihad Stadium, he insists he has lost none of his drive and determination to succeed.
Manchester City’s inspirational boss can sometimes cut a frenetic figure in the technical area.
Team news
Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-2 last time out.
In defence, Manuel Akanji drops out for John Stones. In midfield, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are replaced by Jeremy Doku – who scored against Fulham – and summer signing Savinho.
Team news
Wolves have made two changes to the side that lost 5-3 to Brentford before the international break.
In goal, Jose Sa replaces Sam Johnstone, while in defence, Santiago Bueno comes in and Carlos Forbs drops to the bench as Wolves move to a back five.
Line-ups
Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Andre, Cunha, Strand Larsen.
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.
City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee
A reminder of the early team news for today. The line-ups should be announced in around five minutes...
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan misses out after injuring his ankle playing for South Korea joining Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Manchester City are definitely without Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Oscar Bobb with the latter two long-term absentees.
Nathan Ake remains a doubt.
Pep Guardiola would be prepared to advise Manchester City when the club begin their search for his successor. City’s serial-winning manager is in the final year of his contract and speculation over his future is rife.
The Catalan insists he is yet to make a decision on whether or not he will extend his stay into a 10th season at the Etihad Stadium.
Yet when the time comes to depart, he would be willing to offer the club his thoughts on the person to take over, although he would not expect to help.
The Catalan insists he is yet to make a decision on whether or not he will extend his stay into a 10th season at the Etihad Stadium.
Head-to-head
The two sides have met a total of 130 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1899.
Overall, City have won 55, Wolves have won 50, and 25 matches have ended as draws.
Last season, Wolves won 2-1 at the Molineux before suffering a 5-1 defeat at the Etihad in early May.
Join our commenting forum
