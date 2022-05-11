Wolves vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
After beating Newcastle 5-0, Manchester City travel to Molineux to take on Wolves.
Manchester City are in pole position to secure the title and will be champions again if they win every game.
Pep Guardiola is dealing with significant defensive injury issues, though, and Wolves will hope to capitalise.
A late equaliser against Chelsea earned a much-needed draw, a result Bruno Lage will be looking to build upon.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.
When and where is it?
Wolves vs Manchester City at Molineux is set to kick-off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to begin at 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.
Team News
Wolves’ Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman will miss the remainder of the campaign, but Daniel Podence has returned to some training activity and could be back before season’s end. Bruno Lage may consider giving Chiquinho a start after an effective cameo against Chelsea.
Pep Guardiola confirmed after Sunday’s win over Newcastle that none of Kyle Walker, John Stones or Ruben Dias will feature again this season. Nathan Ake has also been managing his own injury issue, leaving Guardiola short of defensive resources
Predicted line-ups
Wolves XI: Sa; Boly, Cody, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Chiquinho.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
Odds
Wolves win 14/1
Draw 5/1
Manchester City win 3/10
Prediction
Manchester City move three points closer to the Premier League title. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City
