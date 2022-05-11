Manchester City and Wolves meet with Pep Guardiola’s side seeking a fifth consecutive win to strengthen their title race position.

Win every remaining game and the champions will retain their crown.

Wolves’ recent form has been unimpressive, but a useful point was secured against Chelsea thanks to Conor Coady’s stoppage time equaliser.

That may secure a top-half finish for Bruno Lage’s team, who also meet Liverpool on the final day in a tough finish to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Wolves vs Manchester City at Molineux is set to kick-off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to begin at 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Wolves’ Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman will miss the remainder of the campaign, but Daniel Podence has returned to some training activity and could be back before season’s end. Bruno Lage may consider giving Chiquinho a start after an effective cameo against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after Sunday’s win over Newcastle that none of Kyle Walker, John Stones or Ruben Dias will feature again this season. Nathan Ake has also been managing his own injury issue, leaving Guardiola short of defensive resources

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Boly, Cody, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Chiquinho.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Odds

Wolves win 14/1

Draw 5/1

Manchester City win 3/10

Prediction

Manchester City move three points closer to the Premier League title. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City