Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
What is Elanga doing?! Hwang looks to be fouled by Niakhate but the referee plays on as Elanga bursts down the Forest left. Gibbs-White is screaming for the pass, free as a bird in the centre, but the former Manchester United man tries to beat Dawson before throwing himself down under the defender's challenge, and he is told to get up by the referee!
OVER! Sarabia plucks the ball out of the air with a delicate touch on the top of his left boot before spreading the play to Semedo. He has few options so steps inside to shoot from 25 yards out, but it whistles over the top-right corner. Turner probably had it covered, but it wasn't a bad attempt!
Sarabia is involved in some more neat interplay for Wolves as they work the ball out to Hugo Bueno, who finds space to shoot from the left corner of the box, but a navy shirt gets in the way to block.
Forest have gotten away with one here! Kouyate was booked in the aftermath of Wolves' goal, and straight from Forest's kick-off, he led with his arm in an aerial challenge with Kilman. O'Neil wanted the midfielder to be given his marching orders, and he had a decent point!
There's been no change to the pattern of the game since Wolves' goal. Forest still have everyone back behind the ball, patiently waiting for a chance to spring forward on the counterattack.
Cunha has now been involved in a goal on five successive Premier League appearances (three goals, two assists), having only registered a goal involvement in five of his first 28 games in the competition (four goals, one assist).
Yellow Card Cheikhou Kouyaté
Routine save! Gomes plays a one-two from the corner before swinging a cross in, which Cunha keeps alive on the far side. He plays a one-two with Dawson before shooting on his left foot, but his effort lacks power and Turner can drop to his right to cling on.
Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha
Hwang now looks to break down the left, but Murillo comes over to concede a corner as we approach the 30-minute mark. Can Wolves make this set-piece count?
