Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702136704

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 December 2023 15:45
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1702136650

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

What is Elanga doing?! Hwang looks to be fouled by Niakhate but the referee plays on as Elanga bursts down the Forest left. Gibbs-White is screaming for the pass, free as a bird in the centre, but the former Manchester United man tries to beat Dawson before throwing himself down under the defender's challenge, and he is told to get up by the referee!

9 December 2023 15:44
1702136491

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

OVER! Sarabia plucks the ball out of the air with a delicate touch on the top of his left boot before spreading the play to Semedo. He has few options so steps inside to shoot from 25 yards out, but it whistles over the top-right corner. Turner probably had it covered, but it wasn't a bad attempt!

9 December 2023 15:41
1702136401

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Sarabia is involved in some more neat interplay for Wolves as they work the ball out to Hugo Bueno, who finds space to shoot from the left corner of the box, but a navy shirt gets in the way to block.

9 December 2023 15:40
1702136342

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Forest have gotten away with one here! Kouyate was booked in the aftermath of Wolves' goal, and straight from Forest's kick-off, he led with his arm in an aerial challenge with Kilman. O'Neil wanted the midfielder to be given his marching orders, and he had a decent point!

9 December 2023 15:39
1702136262

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

There's been no change to the pattern of the game since Wolves' goal. Forest still have everyone back behind the ball, patiently waiting for a chance to spring forward on the counterattack.

9 December 2023 15:37
1702136187

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Cunha has now been involved in a goal on five successive Premier League appearances (three goals, two assists), having only registered a goal involvement in five of his first 28 games in the competition (four goals, one assist).

9 December 2023 15:36
1702136028

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Yellow Card Cheikhou Kouyaté

9 December 2023 15:33
1702135957

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Routine save! Gomes plays a one-two from the corner before swinging a cross in, which Cunha keeps alive on the far side. He plays a one-two with Dawson before shooting on his left foot, but his effort lacks power and Turner can drop to his right to cling on.

9 December 2023 15:32
1702135956

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

9 December 2023 15:32
1702135896

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Hwang now looks to break down the left, but Murillo comes over to concede a corner as we approach the 30-minute mark. Can Wolves make this set-piece count?

9 December 2023 15:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in