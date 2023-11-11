(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Today sees Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off, with the visitors missing several key players after red cards and injuries sustained last weekend against Chelsea. Spurs remain second in the table ahead of this weekend’s action, with a victory taking them back to the top above Man City.

Wolves on the other hand have won just one of their last four and sit 14th in the table, while they are themselves missing key forward Pedro Neto through injury.

