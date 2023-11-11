Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Dier and Davies start for Spurs
Ange Postecoglou juggles his squad with James Maddison and Cristian Romero among those missing
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Today sees Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off, with the visitors missing several key players after red cards and injuries sustained last weekend against Chelsea. Spurs remain second in the table ahead of this weekend’s action, with a victory taking them back to the top above Man City.
Wolves on the other hand have won just one of their last four and sit 14th in the table, while they are themselves missing key forward Pedro Neto through injury.
Spurs XI - Vicario, Porro, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Bellegarde, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Cunha
Gary O’Neil speaks to TNT ahead of the match:
“They’re a good side with a good squad. I’d rather play them without Maddison and Van de Ven obviously but I’d also rather have Pedro Neto,” he said.
“We go with what we’ve got.
“Joao has been out of the team for a couple of weeks but he did really well at the start of the season and hopefully he can help us be combative today.”
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
