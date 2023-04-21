Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last time Chelsea played Barcelona, the game was over before it began. The historic occasion of the club’s first Women’s Champions League final ended in a humbling 4-0 defeat, which, given that Barcelona scored all four goals inside 36 minutes, left the feeling that the Blues avoided what would have been a far more embarrassing night. It did, though, underline the gulf between the best side in England and the best side in Europe. Now almost two years on from that night in Gothenburg, Chelsea are not the only English club who have the chance to prove that the gap has closed.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, England have two teams in the semi-finals. Chelsea’s rematch with Barcelona comes as Arsenal take on Wolfsburg, with the Gunners similarly fueled by the motivation of a recent defeat and last season’s quarter-final exit to the German side. By the end, England could have a first club in a Champions League final since Chelsea’s horror night two years ago. There could even be two, which would guarantee that an English club will win the Women’s Champions League for the first time since Arsenal’s only title in 2007.

Before then, records will fall across the two semi-final ties, first as Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. If that sets the mark for the highest attendance for a Women’s Champions League match in England, it is then set to be smashed as Arsenal host Wolfsburg in the return leg at the Emirates. It’s heading towards a sell-out, which is another indicator of the rapid progress that has been unfolding this season. When Arsenal hosted Wolfsburg last year, the game was played in front of just over 5,000 at the Emirates. The last time Chelsea hosted a European semi-final, it was at Kingsmeadow, not Stamford Bridge.

On the face of it, there is plenty of reason for more optimism, from the swelling attendances to the feeling that these big-stage occasions are leading towards the point where one day women’s teams like Chelsea and Arsenal could call arenas such as Stamford Bridge and the Emirates their permanent home. That sense would be further enhanced if the home crowds play their part in reaching a final, just as it did across the two nights of incredible drama that unfolded in last month’s quarter-finals.

It will need to again, as both Chelsea and Arsenal have the look of teams who are coming into the final stages of the season on fading legs and with ever-depleting numbers, just as the demands are getting tougher. Arsenal are particularly short, with Leah Williamson’s worrying injury in the defeat to Manchester United adding to the loss of captain Kim Little, injured in the win against Bayern Munich, adding to Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who Arsenal have been doing so well to cope without. Williamson’s injury and the defeat to United in the four-way Women’s Super League title race was deflating, and Jonas Eidevall’s side must find a way to pick themselves up once again.

Arsenal may look to Chelsea, who under Emma Hayes have become specialists in just getting through it, no matter the odds. The second leg against Lyon was an example of that, Chelsea were down and out against the holders but produced a miraculous escape in the depths of extra time, leading to Ann-Katrin Berger’s heroics in the penalty shoot-out. They’ve progressed to another FA Cup final, but last weekend’s win against Aston Villa felt like another robbery, once again settled by the decisive brilliance of Sam Kerr. Fran Kirby remains out but the greater concern is the absences in defence, with Millie Bright still unavailable and Kadeisha Buchanan also now an injury doubt.

Even at full strength, Chelsea often have the feel of being masters at winning without playing well. Hayes abandoned her plans to play out from the back against Lyon but an “ugly” performance against the eight-time Champions League winners represented pleasing progress from the collapse against Barcelona. Hayes called that performance two years ago “naive” but Chelsea have shown enough resolve and flexibility in several of their big-game performances in cup finals to suggest that they will know what to expect from Barcelona this time around.

But pragmatism gets much harder to pull off the further you go. Barcelona, in their 2021 peak, showed that, and there will be the same host of stars who could potentially tear Chelsea apart again, even if Alexia Putellas is yet to return. Caroline Graham-Hansen, in particular, has terrorised Champions League defences this season, while Aitana Bonmati remains a wonder in midfield. But, added to that: England’s Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, as well as the exciting emergence of the 19-year-old Spain winger Salma Paralluelo. This is a team who can take the ball, keep it, and then cut you from a multitude of angles.

Bonmati was player of the match as Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 4-0 (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s task has also got harder after losing Williamson. At their best under Eidevall, the Gunners are like a finely-tuned engine that has been able to continue its press and play despite key absences. But the blanket used to cover them is now struggling to hide the gaps: Williamson had stepped into midfield against Bayern after Little’s injury, now the England captain must be replaced as well. The crucial advantage they have is with the home leg at the Emirates on May 1. Arsenal were excellent against Bayern, who lead Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga title race, and the Gunners can take confidence from that. There is no doubt which London side has the tougher route to the Eindhoven final.

Chelsea instead will head to the Nou Camp next Thursday, with Barcelona winning all five matches they have played there so far. Last season, 91,553 attended their quarter-final win against Real Madrid, then another 91,648 were at the semi-final win against Wolfsburg - both world record crowds for a women’s football match. That’s what Chelsea are up against. The 2021 final lasted barely 20 minutes as a contest. The Lyon tie proved why you write Chelsea off at your peril, but the challenge to defeat Barcelona now comes over a much more daunting 180 minutes. Chelsea must find another way to get through it, and perhaps Arsenal can take inspiration from that approach as well.