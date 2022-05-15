Chelsea Women face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup final today in front of what could be a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Both teams are attempting to wrap up the domestic club season by winning the double, after Chelsea won the Women’s Super League title last weekend and City defeated Chelsea to lift the League Cup in March.

Chelsea are the reigning FA Cup champions, having defeated Arsenal to win last season’s delayed final in December, and Emma Hayes’ side come into match on the back of a 11-game winning run - dating back to their defeat to City.

City, meanwhile, have won their last 13 games in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Chelsea in a WSL match in February.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

The match will kick-off at 2:30 pm BST on Sunday 15 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1:50 pm. The match will also be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

Chelsea have a fully fit squad, which includes Fran Kirby after the England international was declared available by Emma Hayes. It should be too soon for her to start, though, but she could make the bench. Melanie Leupolz has been unavailable since announcing her pregnancy in March. Hayes will have to decide whether to play a back three or back four, which could hinge on whether she wants Erin Cuthbert to line up opposite Lauren Hemp, and the subsequent midfield options remaining to her.

Manchester City’s injury list has lightened in recent weeks but they remain without captain Steph Houghton. Esme Morgan is also out while Vicky Losada and Jess Park are doubts. Manager Gareth Taylor will have to decide whether to start Ellen White or Bunny Shaw up front, with Hemp and Chloe Kelly either side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Carter, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson; Ingle, Cuthbert, Ji; England, Kerr, Reiten

Manchester City: Roebuck; Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood, Stokes; Walsh, Stanway, Weir; Kelly, White, Hemp

Odds

Chelsea: 19/20

Draw: 5/2

Manchester City: 13/5

Prediction

This is incredibly close to call, given how relentless both teams have been in recent weeks. Chelsea are champions for a reason and have the ultimate big-game player in Sam Kerr but City’s run since February has shown they would have challenged had it not been for their poor start. They may have the match winner in Lauren Hemp. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City