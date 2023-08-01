Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands find goalscoring touch and Denmark end drought

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker was delighted to see his team overcome their scoring woes after they claimed the coveted top spot in Group E and powered into the Women’s World Cup last 16 with a 7-0 hammering of Vietnam.

Jonker had said before the game that he wanted the team to finish top of the group to stay clear of red-hot Sweden in the next round, and the 2019 runners-up duly delivered, hitting four goals in the first 25 minutes to set up an emphatic win.

“In the end, it turned out the way we wanted it to,” Jonker told NOS. “This is what you’re hoping for – one opportunity after another. They were fantastic goals and not lucky goals. A dream scenario came true.”

Esmee Brugts’ two long-range stunners highlighted the rampant win as, despite scoring just once in their first two World Cup game, the Dutch were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts’ curled effort the pick of the bunch.

Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put the Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.

Netherlands were in seventh heaven against Vietnam (Getty)

Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs, Roord and Danielle van de Donk had also scored in the first half and the Netherlands had a staggering 42 attempts at goal overall, including 17 on target.

“I’ll surely be looking back with a happy feeling,” Brugts said. “I scored two but the rest of the team also played well. The confidence level is the same as before the game. We wanted to be ranked first in the group. We managed to do so, and that’s nice.”

Denmark end knockout drought with professional win

Denmark captain Pernille Harder converted a first-half penalty to register her maiden World Cup goal, setting up a 2-0 victory over Haiti and a spot for her side in the last 16.

The result ends a long drought for the Danes, who last advanced to the knockout stage in 1995, and will now meet hosts Australia in a mouth-watering clash in Sydney.

Denmark could celebrate reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time in 28 years (EPA)

Denmark started with a bang and remained undeterred after a third-minute goal by defender Simone Boye was ruled offside by VAR.

Haiti midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis conceded a penalty for handball in the 21st minute which gave Harder her moment, coolly slotting the ball in the bottom-left corner from the spot.

The Bayern Munich player could have had two more, with a 45th-minute effort ruled offside and an 83rd-minute header disallowed after forward Signe Bruun was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Kerly Theus outside the box.

Haiti, ranked 55th in the world, showed great spirit in search of an equaliser, dominating periods after the break, but ultimately the experience of the 18th-ranked Danes shone through and substitute Sanne Troelsgaard sealed the result in stoppage time as Haiti ended their first World Cup campaign winless from three games.

Reuters