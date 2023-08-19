Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?
Who could take top spot in Australia and New Zealand this summer?
There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup as England play Spain in the final in Sydney.
The nation is set to come to a halt as England, ranked fourth in the world, play their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years. Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.
The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.
Spain, who are sixth in the world and are also playing the first Women’s World Cup final, have navigated a player mutiny off the pitch and questions surrounding their manager Jorge Vilda, but ‘La Roja’ remain dangerous opponents and are led by their contingent of Barcelona stars.
Fifa women’s world rankings
(Teams in bold are still in the World Cup)
1. United States
2. Germany
3. Sweden
4. England
5. France
6. Spain
7. Canada
8. Brazil
9. Netherlands
10. Australia (hosts)
11. Japan
12. Norway
13. Denmark
14. China
15. Iceland
16. Italy
17. Korea Republic
18. Austria
19. Belgium
20. Switzerland
21. Portugal
22. Republic of Ireland
23. Scotland
24. Russia
25. Colombia
26. New Zealand (hosts)
27. Czech Republic
28. Argentina
29. Finland
30. Wales
31. Poland
32. Vietnam
33. Ukraine
34. Serbia
35. Mexico
36. Costa Rica
37. Chinese Taipei
38. Romania
39. Slovenia
40. Nigeria
41. Chile
42. Hungary
43. Jamaica
44. Thailand
45. Northern Ireland
46. Philippines
47. Slovakia
48. Paraguay
49. Uzbekistan
50. Myanmar
51. Venezuela
52. Panama
53. Haiti
54. South Africa
55. Papua New Guinea
56. Cameroon
57. Belarus
58. Ghana
59. Croatia
60. India
61. Iran
62. Greece
63. Turkey
64. Uruguay
65. Bosnia and Herzegovina
66. Cote d’Ivoire
67. Ecuador
68. Israel
69. Fiji
70. Equatorial Guinea
71, Albania
72. Morocco
73. Jordan
74. Peru
75. Trinidad and Tobago
76. Tunisia
77. Zambia
78. Hong Kong
79. Azerbaijan
80. Algeria
The full Fifa rankings can be found here
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies