Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?

Who could take top spot in Australia and New Zealand this summer?

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 19 August 2023 11:43
Comments
England "ready to fight" vows Walsh ahead of WC semi-final

There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup as England play Spain in the final in Sydney.

The nation is set to come to a halt as England, ranked fourth in the world, play their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years. Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.

The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.

Spain, who are sixth in the world and are also playing the first Women’s World Cup final, have navigated a player mutiny off the pitch and questions surrounding their manager Jorge Vilda, but ‘La Roja’ remain dangerous opponents and are led by their contingent of Barcelona stars.

Fifa women’s world rankings

(Teams in bold are still in the World Cup)

1. United States

2. Germany

3. Sweden

4. England

5. France

6. Spain

7. Canada

8. Brazil

9. Netherlands

10. Australia (hosts)

11. Japan

12. Norway

13. Denmark

14. China

15. Iceland

16. Italy

17. Korea Republic

18. Austria

19. Belgium

20. Switzerland

21. Portugal

22. Republic of Ireland

23. Scotland

24. Russia

25. Colombia

26. New Zealand (hosts)

27. Czech Republic

28. Argentina

29. Finland

30. Wales

31. Poland

32. Vietnam

33. Ukraine

34. Serbia

35. Mexico

36. Costa Rica

37. Chinese Taipei

38. Romania

39. Slovenia

40. Nigeria

41. Chile

42. Hungary

43. Jamaica

44. Thailand

45. Northern Ireland

46. Philippines

47. Slovakia

48. Paraguay

49. Uzbekistan

50. Myanmar

51. Venezuela

52. Panama

53. Haiti

54. South Africa

55. Papua New Guinea

56. Cameroon

57. Belarus

58. Ghana

59. Croatia

60. India

61. Iran

62. Greece

63. Turkey

64. Uruguay

65. Bosnia and Herzegovina

66. Cote d’Ivoire

67. Ecuador

68. Israel

69. Fiji

70. Equatorial Guinea

71, Albania

72. Morocco

73. Jordan

74. Peru

75. Trinidad and Tobago

76. Tunisia

77. Zambia

78. Hong Kong

79. Azerbaijan

80. Algeria

The full Fifa rankings can be found here

