The inspiration behind Australia’s shot at home World Cup glory

Australia only have to look to last summer and England’s success at the Euros for evidence of how seismic victory on home soil could be. While they are sharing hosting duties with neighbours New Zealand, this tournament is Australia’s biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games and the Matildas will have no shortage of motivation as they look to inspire the next generation in the sport-obsessed nation.

Luckily for Australia, they have a star who appears to be born to handle the pressure and expectation of a major tournament in Sam Kerr. Crucially, after a patchy couple of years of results, the Matildas have found form as a team ahead of the World Cup and claimed the scalp of becoming the first team to defeat Sarina Wiegman’s England in April - a result that ended the Lionesses’ 30-match winning streak.

It announced Australia as contenders for the World Cup, where they will also get the bonus of the home crowd that proved so important to England’s victory at the Euros, while a core of players who feature in the Women’s Super League, including Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler, ensures Kerr will also have plenty of support. The Matildas may need it after landing in what is widely considered to be the ‘group of death’ at this World Cup.

The co-hosts will face significant competition from the Olympic champions Canada, the top-seeded team in pot two, while 11-time African champions Nigeria will carry threat and were the top-seeded side in pot four, even if they come into the World Cup in disarray. The Republic of Ireland are competing in their first World Cup and will be determined to show they are not just making up the numbers in what is an intriguing group, another element of which is that England will face the runners-up if the Lionesses win Group D.

Australia

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Teagan Micah (Rosengard), Lydia Williams (Brighton)

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjo GIK), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Aivi Luik (BK Hacken), Courtney Nevin (Leicester City on loan from Hammarby), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjo GIK)

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjo GIK), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Clare Wheeler (Everton), Tameka Yallop (SK Brann)

Forwards: Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City) Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Free agent), Kyah Simon (Free agent), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Thursday 20 July: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00, Stadium Australia)

Thursday 27 July: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

Star in the team

There’s no question about this. Sam Kerr is the face of the World Cup and the star of the Australia team. As the most lethal striker in the world, who always seems to deliver on the big occasion, the Chelsea forward could be the difference for the Matildas as they look to advance past the quarter-finals for the first time. The 29-year-old makes the hosts a genuine contender.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Tony Gustavsson knows what winning culture looks like. The Swede was an assistant coach on Jill Ellis’ coaching staff as the USA won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and took charge of the Matildas in 2021. Initial results were patchy and hardly suggested Australia were ready for a home World Cup, but their form turned at the end last year as they thrashed Sweden, the Olympic finalists, 4-0. Gustavsson wants his teams to press, play with pace, and be strong at set-pieces.

What are their chances?

Australia have played at seven World Cups but are yet to reach a semi-final. Their defeat to Norway at the last-16 four years ago was considered to be a major disappointment after three successive quarter-final appearances. In front of their home fans, the Matildas will be setting their expectations much, much higher this time around in what is Australia’s biggest sporting event since the 2000 Olympics. With Kerr, they have the quality to go a long way.

Canada

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (SCU Torreense), Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit) and Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Quinn (OL Reign), Simi Awujo (University of Southern California), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloe Lacasse (Benfica), Clarissa Larisey (BK Hacken), Adriana Leon (Portland Thorns), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (Reading), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstads)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Nigeria vs Canada (03:30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

Saturday 27 July: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

One to watch

Christine Sinclair has been setting records for most of her life. At 40, and now into the 22nd year of her international career, the striker is set to become the first player to play at six World Cups - although Brazil’s Marta could later equal that record this tournament. In Australia, Sinclair and Marta also have the chance to become the first player to score at six different World Cups. Sinclair already holds the record for most international goals with an astonishing 190 in 323 appearances.

(Getty Images)

The coach

Bev Priestman is the English coach who led Canada to their first major international title at the 2021 Olympics. A former assistant to Phil Neville with the Lionesses, the 36-year-old from County Durham is regarded as one of the best in the world. Priestman describes herself as an attacking coach, but her success with Canada came when she improved the team’s defensive structure and organisation.

What are their chances?

Canada have a strange history of underperforming at World Cups. Despite winning a medal at each of the last three Olympics, Canada have only ever reached one World Cup semi-final. They were beaten by Sweden in the last-16 in 2019, but then defeated Sweden in the gold medal match in Tokyo in 2021. Which version of Canada will turn up in Australia?

Nigeria

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor), Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels), Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves), Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas), Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City), Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash) Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid), Toni Payne (Sevilla), Christy Ucheibe (Benfica), Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels), Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville), Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife), Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona), Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan), Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow), Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Friday 21 July: Nigeria vs Canada (03:30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

Saturday 27 July: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane Stadium)

Star in the team

Asisat Oshoala doesn’t just have a claim to be the greatest African player in the world, but the best of all time. The Nigeria striker and Barcelona star has won the African player of the year award four times and has hit at least 20 goals in each of her last two seasons in Spain. The Super Falcons may have been drawn in the group of death, but Oshoala will be a threat to both Australia and Canada.

The coach

Nigeria are 11-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations so when the team failed to even reach the final last year, fingers were pointed at the coach, Randy Waldrum. The 66-year-old American kept his job ahead of the World Cup and although results have since improved - including a 3-0 win against New Zealand in April - he is set to depart after the tournament and is in open dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Before the World Cup, Waldrum told the On The Whistle Podcast that he had not received seven months of pay, while also criticising the NFF’s over their lack of support. In response, a NFF communications director called Waldrum the “worst Super Falcons coach in history”.

(Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Nigeria have a proud record of playing at every World Cup and this will be their ninth appearance since 1991. They have made it out of the group twice but have yet to win a knockout stage match in the competition - though Nigeria’s quarter-final appearance in 1999 remains the best result ever recorded by an African team at the Women’s World Cup. But the challenge of overcoming the chaos off the pitch, let alone the group of death, suggests Nigeria are unlikely to match it in Australia.

Republic of Ireland

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Megan Connolly (unattached)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham City NYC), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Thursday 20 July: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00, Stadium Australia)

Saturday 27 July: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Monday 31 July: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane Stadium)

Key player

Katie McCabe. The Arsenal fan favourite famously wears her heart on her sleeve and embodies what Ireland will require in Australia: defensive nous, aggression, a lot of effort, and quality when it counts. McCabe has it all and alongside Denise O’Sullivan will be key.

The coach

Vera Pauw may have guided Ireland to their first World Cup, but the Dutch coach will have won few fans with her style of play. The experienced Pauw has not shied away from favouring a “low block” and an ultra-defensive 5-4-1 formation. After a newspaper column from former international Karen Duggan suggested the coach should ditch her conservative approach, Pauw responded: “It is not that I love a deep block, I love winning.”

Pauw strongly denies allegations she body-shamed players while working as a coach at the Houston Dash, after being named in a report on misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The report claimed the Dutchwoman "shamed players for their weight" and "attempted to exert excessive control over eating habits". Speaking before the tournament, Pauw said: “I will never win from a lie. That is clear now. I have to live with it and carry it with me for the rest of my life I’m afraid."

(Getty Images)

What are their chances?

Ireland claimed their first World Cup qualification thanks to a narrow win over Scotland in the European qualifiers. They claimed their spot for Australia and New Zealand as the lowest-ranked European nation, and landed in the one of the toughest possible groups by drawing hosts Australia, Canada - the top seed in pot two, and Nigeria - the top seed in pot four. Extending their debut to the knockout stages appears unlikely.