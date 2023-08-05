Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women’s World Cup as Japan beat Norway 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Japan have been on a mission to bury the memory of their disappointing exit at the last-16 stage in 2019 and move on to play the winner of Sunday’s clash between holders the United States and Sweden.

Although they conceded their first goal of the tournament to Guro Reiten’s header, an own goal from Norway’s Ingrid Engen as well as second-half strikes from Risa Shimizu and Miyazawa got them across the line in front of a crowd of 33,042.

Miyazawa’s 81st-minute goal moved her out of a tie with Germany captain Alexandra Popp as the tournament’s leading goalscorer as well as matching Homare Sawa’s Japanese record for a World Cup set in 2011 when the Nadeshiko clinched the title.

Norway, world champions in 1995, depart the World Cup before the quarter-finals for only the third time in nine campaigns.

"We met a very good Japan team," said Norway coach Hege Riise. "We win together, we lose together. We tried up until the end, we did not give up. But it was not good enough."

Norway crashed out (Getty Images)

Japan, dominating possession where they were happy to live without the ball against the Spanish, were quickly on the attack but the opening goal in the 15th minute came from an unexpected source.

Miyazawa cut inside from the left flank to cross and Engen tried to block the ball, only to bury it into her own net for the eighth own goal of the World Cup.

Norway were back on level terms from their first attack five minutes later, however, Vilde Boe Risa cutting the ball back from the byline and sending a cross into Japan’s box which Reiten met with a stunning header into the bottom left corner.

The Nadeshiko restored their advantage 10 minutes after halftime when Risa attempted an ill-advised pass to a team mate inside the box which wing back Shimizu intercepted and hammered home via a deflection off Engen.

Norway showed a little more urgency in the final 15 minutes but Karina Saevik could not find the target when free in front of goal in the 76th minute.

Space started opening up for Japan as Norway pressed forward and Miyazawa benefited in the 81st minute, taking a touch off Aoba Fujino’s through ball and rolling it coolly into the net.

Spain orchestrate brilliant Women’s World Cup turnaround

Five days after Spain’s shock loss to Japan, a bold squad reshuffle by coach Jorge Vilda paid off for the Spanish team on Saturday as they thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in their last-16 Women’s World Cup clash.

The victory launched La Roja into the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

"(The 4-0 loss to Japan) really hurt and the healing of that pain will continue," Vilda said. "So we analysed what we could do, we trained, we saw what the players were like, we analysed the rival. And we selected the 11 players that we believed are in the best condition to play the game."

Aitana Bonmati scored twice, and her first, in the fifth minute, was the first time the Swiss had conceded all tournament. Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout.

Bonmati starred for Spain (Getty Images)

"Today, we showed that Spain is a team of 23 players," Vilda said. "It’s a very happy day - we scored goals. We could have scored more goals. And we’re in the quarter-finals making history."

Saturday’s victory comes less than a year since 15 players threatened to quit if long-time coach Vilda was kept on after their disappointingly abrupt Euro 2022 exit. The federation, however, backed the coach.

Asked if the win was a relief, Vilda said: "I don’t see the weight off my shoulders. I see it as something that makes me very happy."

Spain’s resounding win also came without Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, in the starting 11 as she continues recovering fitness after a serious knee injury.

Bonmati’s appearance in the starting line-up appears the only certainty after her performance on Saturday.

"We’ve shown you again that they all deserve to be in the starting lineup," the coach said. "I have the 23 best players in the world."

Spain takes on the winner of the South Africa-Netherlands round-of-16 game in the quarter-finals.

Reuters