Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

The Women’s World Cup knockout rounds are set after the group stages featured a number of shocks and stunning upsets in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany, Brazil and Canada were all knocked out in the groups, with Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco among those through to the last-16 for the first time.

England are looking strong after Sarina Wiegman’s tactical tweak released Lauren James, with the Lionesses forward scoring twice in the 6-1 win against China.

It means England will play Nigeria in the last-16, with the knockout stages getting underway on Saturday with Switzerland vs Spain and Japan vs Norway.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England’s match against Nigeria in the last-16 will be shown on the BBC on Monday 7 August, with kick-off at 8:30am BST.

Full knockout stage TV schedule

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC

Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Friday 11 August

QF1: (Switzerland / Spain) vs (Netherlands / South Africa) (02:00, Wellington)

QF2: (Japan / Norway) vs (Sweden / United States) (08:30, Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: (Australia / Denmark) vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)

QF4: (England / Nigeria) vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4

Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4

Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)