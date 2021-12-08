Chelsea vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
All you need to know ahead of the midweek clash
Chelsea Women host Juventus Women in their fifth group stage match of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.
Emma Hayes’ side know they will be guaranteed to top the group if they win this encounter, while Juve won’t be able to overtake them if they earn at least a point from the match.
The Blues reached the final last year before defeat to Barcelona, but having just won the Women’s FA Cup final and being on a 14-match unbeaten run, confidence will be high they can go one step further this time around.
Juventus sit second in Group A after four games, while also leading their domestic league table with a six-point advantage.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 December.
Where can I watch it?
The Women’s Champions League will be broadcast on DAZN and streamed via the DAZN YouTube channel.
What has Emma Hayes said about the match?
Despite coming into this fixture off the back of a big domestic cup success, the Chelsea boss isn’t concerned about how the players will get back to routine of needing to win games.
“We’ve been here so many times and because of that we just know how to do it,” she said.
“It’s not unusual for us any more to be in a cup final at Wembley, or play Juventus three days later. This is normal for us so I just think it’s business as usual.
“I love Champions League football, I like big games. I like to test myself and be in those situations where I’m having to improve.
“I like to get better, I want to keep working as a coach to see different ideas, find different solutions, keep challenging the group to finding their best level. (That’s) the thing I love the most about coaching.”
Predicted line-ups
CHE - Berger, Bright, Carter, Eriksson, Cuthbert, Spence, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Kirby, Kerr
JUV - Aprile, Hyyrynen, Lenzini, Salvai, Nilden, Bonfantini, Pedersen, Zamanian, Girelli, Bonansea, Hurtig
Odds
Chelsea Women 2/11
Draw 6/1
Juventus Women 12/1
Prediction
Chelsea to finish the job and ensure they’ll top the group regardless of the results in the final round of games. Chelsea 3-1 Juventus.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies