England international Chloe Kelly is set to be sidelined for an “extended spell” after suffering a serious knee injury, her club Manchester City have confirmed.

Kelly sustained damage to the ACL in her right knee during City’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday, with the forward scoring twice in the win.

She was stretched off the field after clashing knees with Birmingham’s Rebecca Holloway, as City went top of the Women’s Super League table.

Kelly, who was one of six players shortlisted for the WSL Player of the Season award last week, will miss the remainder of the season, as well as any potential involvement in Olympic Games for the Great Britain team this summer.

“Speechless and gutted but grateful for all the support in my first season at this fantastic club,” Kelly said in a post on Twitter.

“I know this won’t be easy but I am ready for the challenge ahead. I have the best people around to support me every single step of the way. I promise you I will come back stronger.”

City confirmed the injury on Tuesday, adding: “Everyone at City wishes Chloe all the best in her recovery and will give her all the support she requires.”

The forward has scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists in the WSL this campaign in her first season since joining the club from Everton last summer.