England’s Lionesses take on Belgium tonight in an international friendly leading up to Euro 2022 that starts in July. Sarina Wiegman’s side will also face the Netherlands and Switzerland this month as they put together their final preparations for the tournament.
Wiegman confirmed her squad for Euro 2022 yesterday with the big headline being the omission of former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton who hasn’t fully recovered from an Achilles injury that saw her only start four games in the WSL this season.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional squad.
That means Leah Williamson will lead the Lionesses into the tournament and will hope to build on the impressive start England have made under Wiegman. They are 11 games unbeaten since the Dutch manager took charge and head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil.
Follow all the action as England take on Belgium at Molineux:
This will be the first clash between England and Belgium since August 2019, when the two sides played out a 3-3 draw in Leuven.
England have won three and drawn one of their four home games against Belgium in all competitions, with each match coming under a different manager – their last such game was a 1-1 draw under Mark Sampson in April 2016.
How does it feel making the Euros squad?
Manchester United’s Ella Toone is one of nine players to make the squad for a major tournament for the first time after being selected for Euro 2022.
The others being Jess Carter, Bethany England, Hannah Hampton, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Here’s how Toone reacted to the news:
Wiegman on Belgium
Sarina Wiegman gave her pre-match thoughts on tonight’s opponents saying that Belgium have improved a lot and will give the Lionesses a competitive game tonight.
“I think Belgium have developed a lot and they will also be going to the Euros.” said Wiegman, “They can do a couple of things: they can play on the [counter] but they also want to play a possession game and have good players. “I think it is going to be a competitive game and you want competitive games. They are also not in our group, which is what you want because you don’t want to compete with someone who you are going to play in the group stages of the Euros. “So they are a very good opponent for us and we will be able to gain some experience.”
Updates on Kirby and Kelly
Steph Houghton didn’t make the Euro 2022 squad due to a lack of match fitness after a long lay-off and there were worries that Fran Kirbyand Chloe Kelly who also picked up injuries this season may not be fit either.
But, both women were included in the 23-player squad and Sarina Wiegman gave updates on both players saying: “Fran is doing well, she has been in training for a while, she has been in camp with us, and she has been in training, playing in the training games and she is ready to compete [against Belgium] tomorrow.”
And on Kelly, Wiegman added: “She has been building up with the club, has done well and she is growing and growing, getting used to our style of play, which is not really a lot different than it is at Manchester City. We are excited and we have three friendly games where hopefully we can see a little more.”
England team changes
Sarina Wiegman makes two changes to the Lionesses’ starting XI from the team that defeated Northern Ireland 5-0 in their last outing back in April.
Ella Toone and Jess Carter drop out with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Demi Stokes replacing them.
Lionesses starting XI
England XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Stokes, Stanway, Williamson, Walsh, Hemp, Mead, White
Steph Houghton misses out as Lionesses name group for home tournament
Steph Houghton has missed out on England’s final 23-player squad for Euro 2022.
Houghton has captained England at the last three major international tournaments and although she made the provisional squad, the defender has not featured competitively since January due to injury and will miss out on the home championships.
”It’s hard decision but she is not ready to compete,” England manager Sarina Wiegman said. “She did everything possible but she is just not ready. It’s hard for every player, but she is a big player who has made a big impact on the game. It’s really hard.”
Sandy MacIver, Niamh Charles, Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the 28-player provisional squad named by manager Sarina Wiegman, while there were places for Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly
Players will ‘manage their own emotions’ hopes Wiegman
Tonight’s fixture versus Belgium comes just a day after manager Sarina Wiegman named her 23-player squad for Euro 2022 and the boss hopes her players will "manage their own emotions" against the Red Flames following the news and admitted it will bring "relaxation" to the camp.
"It’s good to have clarity and go to the next stage [of our preparations]," said Wiegman. "It brings relaxation, but not for the game.
“We were also preparing for Belgium during this time. We can focus on football, we have a gameplan and the players have tasks, so they can just try to execute those as good as possible.
"That is the focus and hopefully their thoughts are on that."
England are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Belgium in all competitions, with seven wins and three draws, although two of the last three ended level.
England’s last defeat to Belgium came back in May 1980, losing 2-1 in a friendly.
Duke of Cambridge hails trailblazing England Women ahead of Euros
The Duke of Cambridge hailed England Women as “trailblazers” as he wished them luck for this summer’s home Euros during a visit to St George’s Park.
Having dropped in on a Lionesses training session at the Burton-upon-Trent base on Wednesday afternoon, Prince William observed some drills – and briefly took part in shooting practice – before speaking to the players as a group.
And he said: “It’s a big tournament coming up for you, it’s exciting and everyone’s looking forward to it. You are all trailblazers for women’s sport and women’s football.”
Prince William dropped in on a Lionesses training session at Burton-upon-Trent
