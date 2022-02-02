Everton Women sack manager after just six WSL games in charge

Everton have sacked manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the Women’s Super League side.

The former Paris St Germain midfielder managed just one win in his six league encounters at the helm, and has now left the Merseyside club.

“Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club’s women’s team,” read a club statement.

“Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the club.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frederic and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future.

“Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”

Everton are eighth in the WSL table after 11 games this season, with the long-serving Willie Kirk having been in charge up until mid-October.

Vasseur was then appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal to much fanfare, having enjoyed much success in France with Lyon, and stated he was “here to write new history with Everton and to win titles” upon his appointment.

They did win in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round at the weekend, beating Huddersfield 4-0, but that followed three straight defeats including an exit from the Women’s League Cup.

Additional reporting by PA