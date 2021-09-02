The Women’s Super League is back and is set to be bigger than ever thanks to a bumper broadcasting deal, with the majority of games being shown live on TV.

Defending champions Chelsea are aiming to win their third league title in a row under manager Emma Hayes but are set to be challenged by Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Blues kick off their campaign against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, in one of an increased number of fixtures set to be staged at a club’s main stadium this campaign.

The new season begins on Friday night with Manchester United hosting Reading, in a match that will be aired live on the BBC Sport website as well as on Sky Sports Main Event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of the upcoming WSL campaign.

When does it start?

The WSL season begins on Friday, 3 September with Manchester United playing Reading.

The five other matches will kick-off over the weekend with defending champions Chelsea opening their campaign against Arsenal on Sunday.

Aston Villa will take on Leicester City on Saturday, while Everton will face Manchester City and Tottenham go head-to-head with Birmingham on the same day, before Brighton play West Ham on Sunday to round off the opening weekend action.

How to watch it?

The coverage of the league this season is being shared by Sky and the BBC.

In the opening round Sky will show Man Utd vs Reading and Arsenal vs Chelsea while the BBC will air Everton vs Man City. The other matches are being shown on the FA Player.

Who are the favourites?

The title race is likely to be fought between last year’s top three of Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal.

Man United, Everton and Leicester could pose a threat and cause some upsets - but it would be a huge shock if one of the top three don’t take the title.

Ahead of the season, the Blues may have the slight edge as favourites for the win and if they do it will be a third straight title.

Odds

Chelsea 10/11

Man City 17/10

Arsenal 16/5

Man United 50/1

Everton 100/1

Tottenham 250/1

Who are the commentators?

The BBC’s commentary of live matches will be led by Robyn Cowen, while Vicki Sparks and Jonathan Pearce will also call games.

Jacqui Oatley has joined Sky Sports as their WSL commentator ahead of the new season and will share duties with Seb Hutchinson.

Who are the pundits?

The BBC have a number of former England international signed up for punditry and co-commentary, including England’s most-capped player Fara Williams. Rachel Brown-Finnis, Sue Smith and Laura Bassett will also be involved, as well as Stephen Warnock.

Karen Carney will be Sky Sports’ main pundit during the WSL season, with the former England international having been a regular pundit for the BBC, BT Sport and Amazon Prime since she retired in 2019.

Who are the presenters?

Alex Scott and Gabby Logan will present the BBC’s coverage, with Reshmin Chowdhury, Kelly Somers and Jeanette Kwakye also involved.

Sky Sports’ coverage will be fronted by Caroline Barker and Lynsey Hooper, while Jessica Creighton will also present WSL programming.