The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.

Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina will also likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.

England will meeting either Wales or Scotland if either of their UK neighbours make it out of the play-offs, in Group B with USA and Iran. Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H.

Hosts Qatar start their tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands – the latter duo will be the first match of the 2022 World Cup.

Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

Key dates

Group stage: 21 November to 2 December

Round of 16: 3-6 December

Quarter-finals: 9-10 December

Semi-finals: 13-14 December

Final: 18 December

Kick-off times

The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the UK).

The final round of group games and all knockout matches will be at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).

The final is set for 6pm locally (3pm).

Full fixture schedule

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

21 November 2022, 13:00, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Qatar v Ecuador

21 November 2022

Senegal v Netherlands

25 November 2022

Qatar v Senegal

25 November 2022

Netherlands v Ecuador

29 November 2022

Netherlands v Qatar

29 November 2022

Ecuador v Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

21 November 2022

England v Iran

21 November 2022

United States v UEFA Path A winners

25 November 2022

England v United States

25 November 2022

UEFA Path A winners v Iran

29 November 2022

UEFA Path A winners v England

29 November 2022

Iran v United States

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

22 November 2022

Argentina v Saudi Arabia

22 November 2022

Mexico v Poland

26 November 2022

Argentina v Mexico

26 November 2022

Poland v Saudi Arabia

30 November 2022

Poland v Argentina

30 November 2022

Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia.

22 November 2022

France v AFC–CONMEBOL winners

22 November 2022

Denmark v Tunisia

26 November 2022

France v Denmark

26 November 2022

Tunisia v AFC–CONMEBOL winners

30 November 2022

Tunisia v France

30 November 2022

AFC–CONMEBOL winners v Denmark

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

23 November 2022

Spain v CONCACAF–OFC winners

23 November 2022

Germany v Japan

27 November 2022

Spain v Germany

27 November 2022

Japan v CONCACAF–OFC winners

1 December 2022

Japan v Spain

1 December 2022

CONCACAF–OFC winners v Germany

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

23 November 2022

Belgium v Canada

23 November 2022

Morocco v Croatia

27 November 2022

Belgium v Morocco

27 November 2022

Croatia v Canada

1 December 2022

Croatia v Belgium

1 December 2022

Canada v Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

24 November 2022

Brazil v Serbia

24 November 2022

Switzerland v Cameroon

28 November 2022

Brazil v Switzerland

28 November 2022

Cameroon v Serbia

2 December 2022

Cameroon v Brazil

2 December 2022

Serbia v Switzerland

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

24 November 2022

Portugal v Ghana

24 November 2022

Uruguay v South Korea

28 November 2022

Portugal v Uruguay

28 November 2022

South Korea v Ghana

2 December 2022

South Korea v Portugal

2 December 2022

Ghana v Uruguay