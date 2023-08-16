Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?
Who could take top spot in Australia and New Zealand this summer?
There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year with Spain waiting to face either England or Australia in Sunday’s final.
Germany, Brazil and Canada were all knocked out in the groups, with the United States also out early after their dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Sweden in the last-16.
Japan were the last former champions standing, but they were also knocked out by Sweden following a 2-1 defeat in Auckland.
- Follow LIVE: England face Australia in World Cup semi-final clash
England play hosts Australia as both nations look to reach their first ever World Cup final, against a Spain side who are through to their first showpiece after beating Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday.
Fifa women’s world rankings
(Teams in bold are still in the World Cup)
1. United States
2. Germany
3. Sweden
4. England
5. France
6. Spain
7. Canada
8. Brazil
9. Netherlands
10. Australia (hosts)
11. Japan
12. Norway
13. Denmark
14. China
15. Iceland
16. Italy
17. Korea Republic
18. Austria
19. Belgium
20. Switzerland
21. Portugal
22. Republic of Ireland
23. Scotland
24. Russia
25. Colombia
26. New Zealand (hosts)
27. Czech Republic
28. Argentina
29. Finland
30. Wales
31. Poland
32. Vietnam
33. Ukraine
34. Serbia
35. Mexico
36. Costa Rica
37. Chinese Taipei
38. Romania
39. Slovenia
40. Nigeria
41. Chile
42. Hungary
43. Jamaica
44. Thailand
45. Northern Ireland
46. Philippines
47. Slovakia
48. Paraguay
49. Uzbekistan
50. Myanmar
51. Venezuela
52. Panama
53. Haiti
54. South Africa
55. Papua New Guinea
56. Cameroon
57. Belarus
58. Ghana
59. Croatia
60. India
61. Iran
62. Greece
63. Turkey
64. Uruguay
65. Bosnia and Herzegovina
66. Cote d’Ivoire
67. Ecuador
68. Israel
69. Fiji
70. Equatorial Guinea
71, Albania
72. Morocco
73. Jordan
74. Peru
75. Trinidad and Tobago
76. Tunisia
77. Zambia
78. Hong Kong
79. Azerbaijan
80. Algeria
The full Fifa rankings can be found here
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies